Trump extends the deadline for EU prices until July 9 as commercial negotiations accelerate





The European Union has agreed to accelerate commercial talks with the United States after the president Donald Trump Threats of even additional sanctions against the region. THE European Commission made the announcement on Monday following a phone call between Trump and the president of the EU Ursula von der Leyen. Trump had threatened last week to impose an additional 50% rate on European imports from June 1, but he now agreed to delay the July 9 plan to give negotiations. “They agreed both to accelerate negotiations and stay in close contact,” the commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said on Monday. “These negotiations are complex, and they therefore take time,” she added. “There is also a new momentum for negotiations now and we will take it from there.” Trump has embarked on the reference rate of 10%, says the White House, despite the announcement of the British trade agreement Trump announced on Sunday the extension of the price in a social article Truth, saying that he had a productive telephone call with Von der Leyen. He posted again on social networks Tuesday morning I was extremely satisfied with the 50% pricing award on the European Union, especially since they were “slowly walking” (to say it slightly!), Our negotiations with them. Remember that I am authorized to “define an agreement” for trade in the United States if we cannot conclude an agreement or that we are treated unfairly, “wrote Trump. “I have just been informed that the EU called to quickly establish meeting dates. It is a positive event, and I hope they, finally, like my same request for China, will open the European nations for trade with the United States of America. They will both be very happy and successful, if they do it !!!” He added. Zelenskyy speaks with Trump, allies after the peace discussions in Russia do not stop cease Commercial negotiations had stalled between the United States and Europe after the meeting of Vice-President JD Vance with Von Der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on May 18. Scott Bessent says that Trump wants to “turn on a fire” under Apple, EU with new pricing threats The Trump's social media position threatening other sanctions one day after the meeting. Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, also said last week that Trump was aimed at “lighting up” under the EU for commercial negotiations. “I hope it would turn on a fire under the EU, because … I have already said, [the] The EU has a problem of collective action here, “said Bessent on “America's Newsroom”. “It's 27 countries, but they are represented by this group in Brussels. So some of the comments I have obtained, it is that the underlying countries do not even know what the EU negotiates on their behalf.” Fox Business Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

