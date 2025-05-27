



Pakistan

Imran Khan is ready for negotiations, says Aleema

“ If Barrister Gohar has good news, let us know too ''

Update on: Mar, May 27, 2025 17:33:33 pkt

Islamabad (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, once again referred to possible negotiations, urging the authorities to manifest and speak openly instead of staying behind the scenes.

Addressing the media while heading towards Imran Khan at Adiala prison, Aleema said that the founder of the PTI was willing to engage in a dialogue and is even open to a concession approach.

“What evil did our brother do you?” She asked. “Tell us what Imran Khan should abandon to make it free. Do not stay to hide-come forward and talk to us. Secret talks will not work.”

Aleema also commented on the remarks of the president of the president of the PTI Gohar Ali Khan: “If the lawyer Gohar has good news, let us know why he said that the founder would be released on 5.”

Imran Khan should launch new movements, explains Aleema

She revealed that a national protest movement will be launched by PTI and shared the clear position of Imran Khan: “I will not call anyone in Islamabad, because elite shooters are stationed here.”

Aleema said that the founder of the PTI had asked the members of the party to prepare for a protest campaign and added that he was monitoring everything.

“PTI means an ideology, and there is no room in the party for those who play on both sides of the counter,” she added.

She also transmitted the complaints of Imran Khan of the prison: “I do not even receive the fundamental rights granted to ordinary prisoners. I only spoke to my children once in eight months, and I am not allowed to meet my sisters despite the judicial orders. What kind of right is it?”

