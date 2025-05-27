



The Memorial Day, the speech of the Arlington cemetery of Trump deceives his victories

President Trump gives a speech to the Arlington cemetery for the Memorial Day.

President Donald Trump delivered his first message from the Memorial Day of his second term, but the message went further than renting soldiers who fell in America as great warriors, when he decreased foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country and the United States hate judges who suffer from a sick ideology.

Trump delivered a more typical and darker speech of the Memorial Day in the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday and deposited the traditional crown at the tomb of the unknown soldier. There, he paid tribute to the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, and “given their last breathing to each of us that we could live in security and breathe freely.

The president underlined several members of the service and their families of golden stars, paying tribute to their sacrifices because he said that their value gave us the most free, the greatest and nobleman to exist on the face of the earth. “”

But his air has changed a little, adding a republic that I repeat after four years and hard, it was four difficult years that we went through. Who would let it happen? People flock through our borders without control, people who do indescribable things and not for today. But the Republic which now does it very well, we are doing it very well at the moment. “”

Trump continued to talk about the next 250th anniversary of America, the celebration “We will have a big, great celebration, as you know, 250 years. In some ways, I am happy to have missed this second term where it was because … I would not be your president for that. More importantly, I missed four years and now that I have the World Cup and we have everything.”

However, the general tone of Trump's Memorial Day speech strongly contrasts with his previous article on social networks that morning, where he threw a message in all the capitalizations, criticizing the “Monsters Warped Radicals of the Administration”, “Usa hant the judges” and the “monsters who want our country to go to hell”.

On his social account of truth, Trump wrote: “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds detained, which have enabled 21,000,000 million people to enter our country illegally, many of them being criminals and mental abandonments, through an open president, The mission and abandonment and removal of the mission of all the murderers, raps, gangs, gangs and removal of the mission for everyone, in our country, they can steal, assassinate and rape all these judges in the United States which suffer from an ideology and very dangerous for our country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2025/05/27/donald-trump-memorial-day-message-2025-what-was-trumps-tweet-post-speech-twitter-truth-social-tweets/83873347007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos