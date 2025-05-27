Boris Johnson apparently plans to return to politics because he is “annoyed”.

The former Disgrace Prime Minister recently welcomed another child in the world, but despite this, he would be “hungry for political relevance”.

While the Tories and Kemi Badenoch bend in the polls, rumors turned to a potential inclination to the leadership of the Conservative Party of the Man who brought his hard Brexit, Partygate and Political Chaos that paved the way to Liz Truss.

In a column for timeJenni Russell said the conservatives “would be fools” to fall in love with Johnson Dupe for the second time.

However, sources who know Johnson said he was definitely interested in a return to politics – simply because it has nothing else to do.

Russell wrote: “It may seem incredible that a former prime minister in disgrace can try to come back, but those who know him say that he has never stopped playing with the idea.

“He is a fortune but he is bored, even with a new baby, and the hunger of political relevance.”

A source told Times: he definitively feels his unfinished affairs. It was humiliating that he went from a record majority in the disastrous way in three years. He wants to remedy his record. He wants to be the king of the world again.

Johnson's reasons to want to make a return, * of an ally *: “He makes a fortune, but he is bored.” Oh, ok then. ~ AA pic.twitter.com/sfzvjwimzi – Better for Great Britain (@bestforbritan) May 27, 2025

Another source said that Johnson would not take a step back to politics unless he knows that he has solid support, stressing that he is “not courageous”.

The murmurs of a return to the Conservative Party for Johnson gathered a rhythm after a recent survey showed that he was the only conservative who could reverse the reforms leading to the polls.

There are also widespread reports according to which the disastrous time of Kemi Badenoch as a leader could be on his last legs while deputies and members of the party seek to oust.

But in his column, Russell said that the conservatives would be “guilty fools to fall for this hollow man a second time”, explaining how Johnson is the “deep cause of their current collapse”.

She wrote: “He broke their brand. He promised to cut immigration to raise it by millions.

“He destroyed his party, expeling so many conservatives in principle decent that his successor was the catastrophic farm. He was the pioneer of the carelessness she tried to imitate. He modeled deception, charm and negligence as a way to a highest office.

“His betrayals have deepened desperate political cynicism which permeates Great Britain now. The country has been damaged in any way by its inheritance. ”

Russell continued by saying that the reform “pulverized” Johnson on his file, describing him as “the man of yesterday”.

The fact that conservatives seem to have no one better to run their fortune can be the clearest sign that they are on their last legs as a political force.

