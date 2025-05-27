Donald prevails over Harvard's attacks leaves anxious students





For Matthew, 23, thinking about his future after graduating from Harvard University later this week is like walking along one of these old, really ripping bridges from Indiana Jones.

The human science student, from the United Kingdom, explained: you cannot really see the other side but you know that it will go somewhere … You don't really know if it's stable and you can trust him.

This feeling of uncertainty struck many international students last Thursday, when the American Department of Internal Security decided to prohibit them from frequenting Harvard. The plan is temporarily blocked by an order of the court a day later marked a serious escalation in a one month battle between the administration of President Donald Trumps and the Ivy League College.

Alma Mater of eight American presidents and a Bastion of the Country establishment, Harvard has become the epicenter of the Trumps assault against higher education.

The president promised on the campaign path last year that once back to power, he would face the institutions he described as transforming our students into communists and terrorists and sympathizers of many different dimensions.

His administration began to fulfill this commitment, drawing government subsidies from a handful of better American universities, notably Harvard, Columbia and Princeton. In many cases, he and his administration have alleged that the institutions had not reduced anti -Semitism. Critics of the presidents see a more widespread repression against the current freedom of expression.

Simultaneously, American immigration and the application of customs have arrested campus. The most prominent affair was that of Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate of the University of Columbia who was arrested in March for his pro-Palestinian activism. He remains in a detention center in Louisiana.

But Harvard clearly annoyed the president and became the target of his most aggressive attacks. This can be an answer to the posture of universities. Unlike Columbia, which agreed to restructure parties of its governance after the Trumps administration has reduced $ 400 million in funding, Harvard has rejected the full extent of Trumps requests, including reforms in its governance structure and its admission process, and to put all the detailed recordings of its international students.

Komala Anupindi, a 23 -year -old American master's student at Kennedy School, said her understanding of political solutions was richer for the prospect that her international peers brought to the Bryce Vickmark class

Harvard gave these consequences on themselves that they promoted and authorized a violent activity on the campus, said the secretary of the DHS, Kristi Noem, in Fox News shortly after announcing the ban on foreign students, who represented 27% of the studies registered at the University last year.

The prohibition of foreign students, associated with old and new threats from Trump to reduce billions of dollars in federal funding for universities, has caused disastrous consequences, even for one of the deepest Ivy League schools.

On the surface, it was difficult to say on the ground in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the Harvards house just outside Boston.

On Saturday, only a few days after the announcement, the atmosphere at Harvard Yard, a bucolic section of green space in the heart of the university was relaxed and cheerful.

The academic year was over, but proud parents in smart clothes were on campus for graduation ceremonies, while the last year students dispersed for the festivities of the senior week.

Under the surface, however, several domestic and international students described a palpable anxiety about the supply of the establishment with Trump and its consequences.

Tobi, a student graduated at the Harvards Law School and one of the many who feared being targeted by the Trump administration if they gave their full names, said the last attack by the presidents had not surprised him.

Harvard had become a cushion for Trump, said Tobi. He and his classmates were pessimistic and concerned about what would happen to their international friends.

It was like a sword of damocles that was swallowed up on us, said that John, a British student at the Harvards Law School who did not want to use his real name.

Gabe, a student at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, said that he felt incredibly frustrated and that allegations of anti -Semitism were a Trojan horse for the attack by Trump administrations against the University.

Gabe said that he had never felt dangerous as a Jewish student around international students. But other Jewish students from American universities, including Harvard, felt intimidated, and the leaders said that anti -Semitism had become a problem on campuses, especially during the demonstrations that followed the Israel war in Gaza after Hamass's attack on October 7, 2023.

About 7,000 miles away, a young Pakistanis who was to start at Harvard Kennedy school this fall was not now uncertain of his future. He also asked that his name be refused. He had already felt dark at the idea of ​​going to Cambridge, he said, given the discussions on Trumps' rhetoric on international students and foreigners, and the demands of more strict visa.

On Monday, the president again increased the bet, declaring in an article on social networks that he planned to strip Harvard of $ 3 billion in grants. In a separate article, he referred to the radicalized madmen he thought was among international students.

The US General Services Administration will send a letter to the federal agencies on Tuesday asking them to identify any contract with Harvard, and if they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere, said a senior administration.

A sign at Harvard Yard following President Donald Trumps targeting Bryce Vickmark University / FT

While the Harvards administration explains how to respond to Trump's latest attacks, some students expressed their support for his efforts to resist government pressure.

I think people were in fact, frankly, pleasantly surprised that the administration took a position, said John.

Matthew, the Briton and another of the many students who were reluctant to give their full name said that he was quite dismayed by the fact that Columbia had just returned and died, and I was very worried that Harvard did not do the same. Now he was really proud of the position of universities.

But Sarah, a 25 -year -old domestic student at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, said the university should have done more to protect her international students this year.

She described a feeling of studio anxiety because Harvard leadership is not incredibly transparent with a lot of things that are happening.

If Trump succeeds in reducing the international student body of Harvards, he will mark a major blow against one of the pre -eminent factories in the world for world leaders. The current heads of state who went to Harvard include Canadas Mark Carney, Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Singapores Lawrence Wong.

Komala Anupindi, a 23 -year -old American master's student at Kennedy School, said her understanding of political solutions was richer for the prospect that her international peers brought to class.

John, the Briton, said that Harvard foreign students had rendered a very important service in the country to … expand the spirits of the peoples.

While the anxieties for Harvard students have deepened in recent months, the links between the international and national populations of Cambridge have also been deepened.

You would be amazed at the number of wedding proposals I received, joked Matthew. Which is very nice, you know, but unfortunately I don't think it works with the green card system.

