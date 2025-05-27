The European Union claims that China, including Hong Kong, is responsible for “around 80% of the convicts of sanctions against Russia, even if Beijing continues to deny it.
According to a classified report By the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seen by the German newspaper Sweddeutsche Zeitung and the state television networks NDR and WDR, the EU sanctions commissioner David O'Sullivan, told a meeting in Brussels earlier this month that, although the sanctions have a significant impact on the economy of Russia, the difficulties are continuing.
The media said on May 27 that the Berlin Chinese Embassy refused to comment on the allegations when it was contacted.
Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service accused China on May 26 of continuing to provide Russian defense factories with many goods used for military purposes, an assertion that Beijing also denies.
“China has never provided fatal weapons to any part to the conflict and strictly controls double-use goods. Ukraine understands this. China is resolutely opposed to the basic political accusations and manipulation,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, to a press briefing May 27.
The German Ministry of Foreign Ministry report was a summary of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on May 20.
In addition to China, the report notes that the difficulties continue with Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.
Although the United Arab Emirates claim that exports have stopped, it does not provide any statistics and import data suggest the opposite, the report said.
This adds that EU companies are also involved in breaking the sanctions, weakening the position of the European Commission in negotiations with third countries on imposing measures.
The news in the report comes less than a week after the block has taken a major step towards the end of imports of Russian and Belarusian nitrogen fertilizers, approving progressive tasks designed to make purchases economically non -viable in the three years.
European leaders have also threatened Russia with a set of “massive” sanctions if Moscow does not accept a 30-day cease-fire offered by Washington.
They suggested that the next set of sanctions – which would be the 18th of the EU – could include the energy sector and financial measures.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/german-report-eu-china-russia-sanctions-avoidance-80-percent/33425633.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
