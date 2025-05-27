Erdogan appointed ten lawyers to write the new Turkey Constitution





Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today on May 27 that he had appointed ten lawyers to write their proposal to Turkey's new constitution. On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of today of the 1960 military coup who led to the hanging of the Minister then primary Adnan Menderes and foreign and interior ministers, the Turkish president, speaking to the chiefs of the Akp The party county committees, "yesterday, I appointed ten of my legal friends. From now on, they start to work. God wants it, we will proceed to work on the new Constitution. " In Addition to the 65th Anniversary of the 1960 Coup, this Year also Marks the 40th Anniversary of General Kenan Evren's Military Coup in 1980. Although Erdogan's Government has made Several Revisions Sale 2002, Large Changing the Spirit of the Military Men Who Drafted The Time Erdogan Insists that it bears the Stamp of the coup generals and argues that the country Should have a new Constitution that will form the basis on which to build the "century of Turkey" which he defends. The criticism of President Erdogan accuse him of having tried to modify the secular and national character of the regime and that the constitutional revision is only a pretext to allow him to present himself to the presidency in 2028. "The 1982 Constitution, which was largely stripped of its structural elements by the revisions made, still bears the remains of the coup period. The new Constitution will allow us to get rid of these remains and get rid of the grave in which they put us, "said that" we will definitively rid the shame of the constitution of the coupters. "









