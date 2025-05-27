



It has been doing for more than six months, but Democrats have always chosen the cold and died corpse of the 2024 elections. The last autopsy is graceful of Catalist, a democratic data company with a largely coveted electricity database.

To date, you may feel that you know more about how democrats have lost last year than you wanted. Which would be understandable. But the results of the Catalist are particularly authoritative, because the company follows the real voting behavior of 256 million Americans in the 50 states and the Columbia district. In other words, they are not only counting on statements on how people said they would vote, but also difficult data showing with which person of the voters have registered and what elections they did and did not show up.

Previously, David Shor of Blue Rose Research published a 2024 analysis which partially relied on similar data sources. But Catalist has the database of the oldest voters of any institution in addition to the democratic and republican parties, because it has followed the behavior of voters for more than 15 years. Consequently, many consider that its characterization of changes in the voting patterns are particularly trustworthy.

The whole of their report is worth reading. But I would like to highlight three take -out dishes that have particularly important implications for democratic strategy in the future.

(A note: when Catalist reports the results of the elections, he eliminates all the ballots for a third party. Indeed his share of all the votes expressed, although the two tend to be very similar.)

1. The Democrats have not lost because they failed to reveal the progressive base

Some analysts have fully attributed the loss of Kamala Harriss to a low democratic participation. Michael Podhorzer, a former AFL-CIO political director, maintains that American voters have not changed right in 2024 as much as Couchward. In his account, President Donald Trump did not prevail because he has won a decisive part of the voters Swing, but because the Democrats failed to mobilize the anti-maga majority of the Americas.

And many on the left attribute this failure to Harriss Centrism: if it had not kept its game base for acquired, it could have made a democratic participation high in victory.

Evidence from this point of view has always been weak. But data on the catalist indicate that its falsity is particularly clear.

Based on voter file data, the firm noted that 126 million Americans voted in the 2020 and 2024 elections, a group which it doubles repeated voters. And the catalistime determined how these Americans voted in each election. These are the exact data necessary to resolve the debate on the question of whether Trump won up the swing voters. Looking at the results of the raw elections, it is difficult to say if a drop in democratic support has been derived from the same voters who change camps or different people appearing in the polls.

But here, Catalist provides us with a large fixed voter pool. Any drop in democratic votes among these 126 million individuals could only come from Biden 2020 voters turning to Trump. And the data shows that Joe Biden won 51.6% of the repeated voters in 2020, while Harris won only 49.4% of them last year.

Meanwhile, there were 26 million new voters in 2024, that is to say voters who had not voted in 2020. Democrats have always won new voters by comfortable margins, largely because young Americans were extremely left in 2008, 2016, 2016 and 2020. But last year, Trump won new voters by around 3 points.

With the kind authorization of Catalist

This development could be attributed to participation or persuasion. Some voters who did not vote in 2020, either because they were too young or too disengaged that year strongly prefer one party to another. So maybe Trump has mobilized many previously inactive voters who have always favored the Republican Party, while Harris failed to energize those who still preferred Democrats enough.

On the other hand, it is possible that the Republicans have conquered many young or disengaged voters who had previously failed in solid partisan attachment or who had favored the Democratic Party.

In reality, these two factors were probably operational. Indeed, it is extremely unlikely that the difficulties of democrats with new voters will be fully attributable to participation. Some young and irregular voters have just started connecting to politics and forming a partisan preference in the past four years. And survey data indicates that the Republicans have converted many voters of this type to their cause.

That said, Democrats surely saw a lower participation than the Republicans last year, and this was partly responsible for the loss of Harriss. According to Catalist, 30 million Americans voted in 2020 but not in 2024. And this group of depot voters supported Biden on Trump by a margin of 55.7 to 44.3% four years ago.

We cannot safely assume that this block would have voted for Harris on Trump by similar margins. In fact, it is likely that this population has become more sympathetic to Trump in the past four years. Unreliable voters tend to have lower partisan identities, and the decision to sit on an election often reflects an ambivalence of voters on the candidate they prefer. However, if each voter of 2020 presented himself last year, Harris would have almost certainly done better.

Democrats must try to mobilize their most unreliable coalitions. They just can't do it to the detriment of victory over swing voters.

Fortunately, there is not necessarily a brutal compromise between these two tasks. The suppression voters supported by Biden were generally not progressives of the hard line scandalized about the complicity of Bidens in Israeli war crimes or the Courison of the Courtes of the Conservatives of Never Trump. On the contrary, such unreliable democratic meager tend to be politically disengaged and ideologically heterodoxes, much like many swing voters. Depending on the modeling of the catalistation, the lower the propensity for democratic voters is low to elections, the more likely they are to vote for a republican.

2. The young voters moved to the right

As a AP VOTUCAST and BLUE ROSE RESERCH, CATALIST reveals that young voters were much more republican in 2024 than they had been in 2020. While Biden won 61% of voters under the age of 30, Harris won only 55% of this demography last year (in particular, this is a smaller decline than recruited Blue Rose).

With the kind authorization of Catalist

This decline was driven almost entirely by the drift to the right of young men. Harris won 63% of women under the age of 30, 3 points less than Biden in 2020. But she won only 46% of men under the age of 30, 9 points less than Bidens.

3. Non -white voters have become red

Harris actually won the same share of the white vote as Barack Obama had in 2012. And his support among the Americas by the majority of whites was only 2 points less than Bidens in 2020.

But as the previous autopsies in 2024, the Catalist report according to which the Democrats underwent stronger losses with non -white voters, in particular those who were young, male and / or politically disengaged.

Harris won 85% of black voters, against Bidens by 89%. This drop was entirely due to the signaling support of black men, as this graph shows:

With the kind authorization of Catalist

Democrats have undergone particularly important losses with young black men, winning only 75% of their ballots in 2024, compared to 85% four years earlier.

The trends among Latin voters were similar. Between 2020 and 2024, Latin American support for the Democratic candidate increased from 63 to 54% (as recently as 2016, Democrats had won 70% of demography). The drop in Latinos was particularly pronounced because Trump won a majority of 53% of this historically democratic constituency:

With the kind authorization of Catalist

Democratic support among young Latin men fell from a cliff. And the party has lost even more ground with Latinos under the age of 30 who vote irregularly, which is to say those who have missed at least one of the last four general elections to which they were eligible to vote.

With the kind authorization of Catalist

Finally, Harris won only 61% of American and islanders in the Pacific (AAPI) Asian voters. In 2012, this group supported Obama on Romney by a margin of 74 to 26%. As with the other non -white voting blocks, AAPI men leave the democratic coalition faster than their female counterparts.

Taken together, all these figures paint an disconcerting image for Democrats. The party has long since bet that the time was on its side: since the generations up the Americas were strongly on the left and that the country was diversifying from the year, it would gradually become easier for Democrats to bring together national majorities, even if the party has bled support among the white voters not educated.

And it is true that democrats do even better with young and non -white voters than with Americans as a whole. But the advantage of the parties with these constituencies has narrowed quickly. Yields in recent years suggest that demographic asset is not quite the increase that many democrats have hoped and can be easily offset by other factors.

Meanwhile, while the blue states bleed the population of red, the Democrats are about to have much more trouble winning the majority of electoral colleges after the 2030 census. Given current trends, by 2032, a democratic candidate who won all the Blue States and added Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The way in which Democrats can stop the drift to the right of non -white young and non -white while expanding their geographic base of support are to be debated. But to claim that the swing electorate does not exist, or that unreliable democratic voters are all doctrinaire progressives, will probably not contribute.

