



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting two days in Gujarat, criticized Pakistan on Tuesday said that terrorism sponsored by them can no longer be qualified as war by proxy but must be considered a deliberate and strategic war effort. He also added: “Sukh ki zindagi jio chain, Roti Khao. Varna MERI GOLI in Hai Hi (Live a peaceful life, eat your bread, otherwise my bullets are there. ”The PM spoke during a public gathering in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Speaking during the rally, the Prime Minister referred to the events of 1947, when India underwent a score. He said that instead of breaking the colonial reign chains, the members of the country had been cut by his division. The same evening of independence, he underlined, the cashmere faced its first terrorist assault. Pakistan, under the cover of Mujahideen, captured parts of Jammu-et-Cachemire. The Prime Minister said that if these attackers had been eliminated and that the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been followed until the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) was recovered could have avoided the decades of terrorism that followed. “If in 1947 we had killed mujahidees that entered the cashmere, we should not have faced such a situation now,” he said. The PM Modi then described the recent counter-terrorist operations in Jammu-et-Cachemire, in particular the rapid action taken after May 6, when nine terrorist camps were destroyed within 22 minutes under the Sindoor operation. Modi said that operations had been carried out at the sight of the cameras to ensure transparency and avoid all questions at home concerning the authenticity of the action. Modi also noted a significant change in the way Pakistan reacts to militants killed, stressing that people killed after May 6 received state funerals, wrapped in national flags and honored by the Pakistani army. According to him, these acts confirm that Pakistan terrorism is not a hidden or indirect strategy but an openly executed military plan. He warned that such actions would be welcomed by appropriate responses, although India wants peaceful progress and global cooperation. “Terrorism is not a war by proxy, it is your war strategy, you get the war for us,” he said. PM Modi Treaty on Indus waters By turning to water problems, Modi urged young Indians to understand how past decisions have harmed the country. He stressed that the 1960s' water Treaty, under which the Jammu-et-Cachemire dams were not allowed to undergo an appropriate name. He said that consequently, tanks that once had full capacity can now contain only 2 to 3% of their original levels. Modi pointed out that despite taking minor measures to clean these dams, the effects were already felt through the border in Pakistan, where concerns would have increased. “The Industrial Water Treaty has been seriously negotiated, if willing to even ban disdaining from the barrages in cashmere,” he said. In his speech, Modi painted an image of a nation recovering its control over its security, its resources and its historical account, while warning that India would no longer tolerate indirect aggression in the form of terrorism. “We have put the unanswered industry, have started to increase the capacity of the dams on our side, and they feel heat,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/terrorism-isnt-proxy-war-it-is-your-war-strategy-you-are-waging-war-on-us-pm-modi-targets-pak/3858753/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos