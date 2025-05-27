Trump considers new sanctions against Russia when he becomes more furious against Putin





CNN –

When President Donald Trump spent last week by phone with Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader has committed to write and send what he described as a memorandum of understanding in the coming days, exhibiting the Russian requirements for a cease-fire with Ukraine, according to an American official and an official of the white room familiar with the issue.

But more than a week after this telephone call, the United States has not yet received the Russian document, the sources said. Now Trump plans to move forward with new sanctions against Moscow in the coming days while he launches his fury to the state of the conflict, according to people familiar with the issue.

Options have been made in recent weeks to apply new measures punishing Moscow, but so far, Trump has not approved them. The president said on Sunday that he would absolutely consider new sanctions following a missile and a bombing of supported drones that have left many dead.

He kills a lot of people, Trump said about Putin on Sunday. I don't know what's wrong with him. What happened to him?

And in a social article of truth on Tuesday, the president wrote: What Vladimir Putin does not realize is that if it was not for me, a lot of really bad things would have ever happened to Russia, and I mean really badly. He plays with fire!

Trump could still decide not to apply the new sanctions, said people, in accordance with the previous examples of him which moves away from threats to target Russia on his actions in Ukraine. Trump said in private that he feared that new sanctions could move Russia from peacetime.

During their appeal last Monday, Trump told Putin that Russia and Ukraine should communicate directly to negotiate a peace agreement, and that Europe and the United States would help, said a white house official.

After this call, Trump declared on social networks that the cease-fire conditions will be negotiated between the two parties, as it cannot be. The appeal occurred only a few days after the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye. At the end of these discussions, the wait was that a Russian follow -up note would be shared with Ukraine.

But Russia’s plan to send its memorandum not only to Ukraine, but also in the United States, said Trump concluded the call without completely washing his hands with potential future involvement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the day before Trump-Putin's appeal and said he discussed the subject.

Lavrov told Rubio at the time that Russian officials were preparing a document describing their requirements for a cease-fire which would then lead to broader negotiations, Rubio told CBS in front of the nation last week. He added that if it arose, as well as the Ukrainian proposals, we can work on it.

Hopefully it will be to come, added Rubio.

On Tuesday, Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow was working on the document.

Russia is continuing the development of the memorandum project concerning the future peace treaty with the definition of a certain number of positions, such as: regulation principles, possible conclusion of the peace agreement (and) of the potential ceasefire for a certain time in the event of conclusion of the corresponding agreements, said Zakharova.

As soon as the memorandum is prepared, he will be submitted to kyiv, continued his declaration. We expect the Ukrainian part to carry out the same job and simultaneously send us its developments with the reception of the Russian document.

While the United States awaits Russia with an increasing frustration of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of simply playing games with diplomacy and diplomats.

Meanwhile, democratic and republican legislators began to lobby Trump to considerably increase American sanctions after weekend attacks.

We all, by our public declarations as well as by private contacts, are very, very, very hard, the Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN on Monday.

Blumenthal is a key figure behind an inter-party bill from the Senate, also sponsored by Trump Senator Ally Lindsey Graham, which aims to impose new paralyzing measures in Moscow. It would include secondary sanctions, such as massive prices of 500% on countries that buy Russian energy. Until now, more than 80 senators have signed the Bipartite bill.

According to Blumenthal, the inter-party bill which could have an impact on American opponents such as China as well as friendly and European nations has been written in a very in-depth consultation with the American allies which could be affected by new sanctions against Russian energy imports. Germany, France and Great Britain are now everything for that, with 100%support, he told CNN.

After speaking with Putin last week, Trump told European leaders during a telephone call that he would not join them, for the moment, to apply new measures in Moscow, even if he had previously pointed out a desire to adopt a more difficult approach to Putin, said a European official.

Trump thinks that at the moment that if you are starting to threaten sanctions, the Russians will stop talking, and there is value so that we can speak to them and drive them to go to the table, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the phone to the Senate legislators. As we will see, see that they must do it, no one claims that it is a guarantee.

After Trump's most recent comments, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his hope that the American leader would change course.

President Trump realizes that when President Putin said on the phone that he was ready for peace, or told his envoys that he was ready for peace, he lied, Macron said on Macron. We have seen Donald Trump once again expressed his anger in recent hours. A form of impatience. I just hope that this translates into action.

TRMP previously raised the concept of new sanctions in the Russian banking sector and secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian energy products. The two options were developed, but it was not clear what specific stages that Trump considered following the bombing of the Russian weekend in Ukraine.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

Matthew Chance contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/27/politics/russia-sanctions-trump-ukraine-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos