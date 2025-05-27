Jokowi -in -Law's brother has become the president of the Sperm Commissioner Indonesia





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) TBK (SMGR) or GIS revised the board of directors and the commissioners at the annual general meeting of shareholders (Aga) in Jakarta on Friday. May 23, 2025. Budi Wasso was withdrawn from the post of President Commissioner sperm Independent commissioner and replaced by Sigit Widyawan, brother -In -Law of former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

“”The meeting appointed Mr. Sigit Widyawan as president of the commissioner and simultaneously the independent commissioner“Wrote the management reported on the official SIG website on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Sigit's wife, Nining Roni Widyaningsh, is Jokowi's cousin. Nining is the daughter of Miyono Suryo Sarjono, the older brother of Jokowi's mother, Sujiatmi. The former Sigit held the position of independent commissioner of the PT Negara Indonesia (Persero) or BNI bank in 2018 at 2022 and continued until the second period 2022 to 2025.

Not only did Budi Wasso rejected as president of the independent commissioner, but the dismissal meeting of Sony Subrata as a commissioner, Yustinus Prastowo as a commissioner, Donny Arsal as president of the director, Yosviandri as director of the supply chain, Agung Wiharto as director of human and public resources, business and marketing.

The meeting also changed the nomenclature of the company's board of directors. The director of the supply chain has gone to the director of sales and marketing, director of business and marketing to become director of business and strategies development, and finance director and management of the portfolio to become finance and risk management director.

In addition, the meeting added the company's nomenclature of the company's board of directors, namely the deputy director of the President and transferred Andriano Hosny Panangian of the Director of Finance and Management of the Portfolio to the Deputy Director of the President.

Not only Sigit Widyawan, those who have been appointed to know Christina Aryani as a commissioner, Satya Bhakti Parikesit as a commissioner, Agung Budi Muluyero as an independent commissioner, Indisffouny Indra as director, Dicky Saelan as director of sales and marketing, Dennis Pratistha as Director of Affairs and Strategy Capital.

The following is the composition of the board of directors and the administrators of the company.

President Commissioner Independent Commissioner simultaneously: Sigit Widyawan

Commissioner: Christina Aryani



Commissioner: Lydia Silvanna Djaman

Commissioner: Satya Bhakti Parikesit



Independent Commissioner: Agung Budi Muluyanto



Independent commissioner: Siagian saor

Independent Commissioner: Ratna Irsana



Company directors

President Director: Indisffouny Indra



Deputy President: Andriano Hosny Panangian



Sales and marketing director: Dicky Saelan



Director of Development and Business Strategy: Dennis Pratistha



Director of Finance and Risk Management: Sigit Prastowo



Director of Human Capital: Hadi Setiadi



Operations Director: Reni Wulandari

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/ekonomi/ipar-jokowi-menjadi-komisaris-utama-semen-indonesia-1563670 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos