China denies Ukraine's allegations to provide weapons, defense components to Russia





The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 27, denied the accusations of Ukraine that it provides special chemicals in Russia, cannon powder and components for the manufacturing industry of defense. China's reaction follows remarks by the head of the foreign intelligence service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, about Beijing which allegedly claims to be said components to 20 Russian military-industrial manufacturing facilities. Ivashchenko also mentioned that at the beginning of 2025, 80% of the critical electronic components used in Russian drones were of Chinese origin. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said that the position of China concerning the war in Ukraine remains “coherent and clear”. “We are committed to provoking a cease-fire and promoting discussions for peace. China has never provided deadly weapons to a part of the conflict, and strictly controls double-use articles”, ” Mao said at a press conference. “Ukraine understands that well. China firmly opposes foundation accusations and political manipulation,” she added. China has strengthened links with Russia since the Kremlin launched its large -scale war against Ukraine, becoming the main supplier of Moscow double use goods which strengthen the Russian defense industry. While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator in war, it simultaneously criticized the United States and its allies to “exacerbate” war by providing weapons to Ukraine. NATO has described China as “decisive facilitator” of the assault of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 17 that China provided weapons to the Russian army, marking kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by direct arms supplies. During the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow for victory day celebrations earlier this month, the two countries agreed to “strengthen coordination in order to decisively counter the course of” double confinement “of Russia and China”. kyiv, on April 22, presented evidence in Beijing that Chinese citizens and companies participated in the Russian large -scale war against Ukraine, which China has rejected as “basic accusations and political manipulations”. Exclusive: Ukraine Eyes New sanctions against China, but Kyiv is wary of peace to talk about the fallout Ukraine is confronted with a difficult act of balancing sanctioning more Chinese companies to help the Russian war machine without alienating Beijing, which could be the key to ending the invasion of Russia. kyiv is currently planning to impose new sanctions against Chinese companies providing raw materials in the Russian defense sector, a source close to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/china-denies-ukraines-allegations-of-supplying-weapons-defense-industry-components-to-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos