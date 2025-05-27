



Trump has forgiven the old sheriff of Virginie Scott Jenkins, who was found guilty of corruption in what the prosecutors called a “cash” system.

Washington President Donald Trump has forgiven a former Virginia sheriff found guilty of corruption in what the prosecutors called a cash program, preventing him from starting his 10 -year prison sentence on May 27.

The former sheriff of County Culpeper, Scott Jenkins, was sentenced in December for accepting at least $ 75,000 in bribes in exchange for the appointment of business leaders in Northern Virginia as auxiliary deputies.

The American action prosecutor, Zachary Lee, said that when Jenkins was sentenced in March, he embarked on a cash program. “”

Jenkins directly called Trump assistance during a webinar in April organized by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, according to the NBC News subsidiary in Washington. I all believe in the president, said Jenkins.

Trump said on social networks on May 26 that Jenkins was the victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice Biden and a judge appointed by former president Joe Biden, the American district judge Robert Ballou.

The sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family were dragged in hell by a corrupt and armed Biden Doj, wrote Trump. She is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the left left monsters, and left for death.

Ed Martin, who withdrew as Trump's choice to become an American lawyer for Washington, against the Republican opposition to his appointment, said on social networks that he was “delighted” that Jenkins received the first key since Martin became the lawyer for the Ministry of Justice.

Martin had been a vocal opponent of the prosecution of people accused in attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

