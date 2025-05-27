Tom Morello slaps Donald Trump in solidarity with Bruce Springsteen





When Rage Against The Machine Tom Morello went on stage at the Boston Calling Music Festival on Sunday evening, his solo set presented a pointed message. On the screen behind him, a graph has compiled nearly two dozen buttons that read and stated “Fuck Trump”, labeled the president a “tyrant” and called him “chief hateful”. Addressing the crowd, Morello said: “Welcome, brothers and sisters, to the last big event before throwing us all in prison.”

Morello used performance to join the legion of musicians supporting Bruce Springsteen in the musician's recent confrontation with Donald Trump. “Bruce goes after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he was on the truth, justice, democracy, equality,” said Morello. “And Trump is angry with him because Bruce draws a wider audience. Fuck this guy.” The guitarist interpreted a cover of “The Ghost of Tom Joad” of Springsteen in solidarity.

Elsewhere in his set, Morello interpreted “This land is your land” by Woody Guthrie, a song he learned in third year to discover later that the essential words were deleted from the version he knew. “It's a beautiful song, but they have censored all the verses that explain what the song really talks about,” said Morello. “This is a revolutionary anthem. Woody Guthrie knew that music could be … one edifying, unifying and transcendent thing; A defensive shield and a weapon for change. Authoritarian and billionaires believe that this country belongs to them. Woody Guthrie knew that this land belongs to you. ”

His story of the song reflects recent feelings that Neil Young shared in his own position against Trump. “Bruce and thousands of musicians think that you ruin America. You worry about it instead of Dyin's children in Gaza. This is your problem. I'm not afraid of you. Neither we are not,” said Young last week. “You forget your real work. You work for us. ”

Morello represents not only musicians in this battle. He also showed support for his Alma Mater, at Harvard University, at the Festival, which takes place at the Harvard Athletic Complex. The Ivy League school recently continued the Department of Internal Security, the State Department and the Ministry of Justice in response to the Trump administration attempt from preventing the University from registering international students. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Education froze all federal funding at Harvard for their refusal to look at their requests.

The musician has highlighted the free course "We people: civic commitment in a constitutional democracy", which is available online via university. Morello explained that the course is "the fundamental American government, understanding the constitution and how to recognize taking control of the dictatorship of your country". A distinctive student, he graduated from Harvard in 1986 with a BA in political science.

At another moment in his set, Morello overturned his guitar to reveal a message printed on the back that said: “Fuck Ice” since its entry into office, the Trump administration has shown repeated non-compliance with judicial orders also requiring regular procedure for migrants in its immigration practices which also led to the detention and deportation of American citizens.

“No baby retirement,” wrote Morello on X, referring to his set. “No surrender.”

