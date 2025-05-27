“I will not bow”: Imran Khan urges PTI to mobilize for the demonstration on a national scale





The founder Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, urged his parts and supporters to prepare for a major national movement to prepare for a large national movement aimed at ousting the media outside the central Adiala prison.

Aleema stressed that Khan does not plan to call the supporters in Islamabad, adding that the movement would take place across the country. However, it has not announced a specific date for its launch.

Read more: the American envoy denies Hamas accepted its Gaza agreement

She said Khan had transmitted three key messages:

It is even refused the fundamental rights granted to ordinary prisoners.

Over the past eight months, he has only been allowed to speak to his children once.

The prison administration continues to intervene in his sisters to meet him and blocks the delivery of books sent to him.

Aleema also said that the former Prime Minister, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, as part of several cases, including accusations of corruption and terrorism, is not authorized to consult his personal doctor.

Quoting Khan, she added, there is no space in the party for those who play on both sides of the counter, and, even if I am imprisoned for life, I will not bow.

Although Khans calls for a protest movement, the reports suggest that PTI is working behind the scenes to initiate a new series of dialogues with the government. According to sources cited by the news, the president of the PTI Barrister Gohar and the lawyer Saif are actively engaged in these efforts, although the talks have temporarily blocked due to the increase in tensions between Pakistan and India.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisor on information lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that no official negotiation was currently underway with a political party, although efforts to guarantee Khans' release is underway.

It should be noted that lawyer Saif met Khan in Adiala prison last week. Sources have revealed that at their meeting, Khan provided important instructions concerning the resumption of talks with the government.

In an important political change, Khan would have agreed to engage in dialogue following a recent invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, the founder of PTI insisted that such discussions are far from the media projectors to guarantee productive results.

Read more: what we know about EU-US trade discussions

This follows the recent address of Prime Minister Shehbazs in the National Assembly, where he extended an invitation open to the PTI to join a national dialogue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/i-will-not-bow-down-imran-khan-urges-pti-to-mobilize-for-nationwide-protest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos