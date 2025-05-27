PM Modi in Gandhinagar: no one listened to Sardar Patel





PM Modi is in Gandhinagar, currently during a two -day visit to Gujarat The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, criticized Pakistan for his support for cross -border terrorism. Prime Minister Modi spoke during his stay in Gandhinagar, being visiting two days in Gujarat. He also said that India did not want to talk to Pakistan about anything except terrorism. On the other hand, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was ready for talks. He is currently in Iran. Modi said, we want to stay in peace and let others live in peace. But when our strength is called into question by the war by proxy, we cannot remain silent. »» He then declared, earlier, we called him a war by proxy. However, after the scenes we saw after May 6, we no longer call it a war by proxy, “said the Prime Minister, adding, it is because we destroyed several terrorist camps in just 22 minutes.” It was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras,So that no one is at home would ask for proofAlso said Modi. Modi said that terrorist funerals in Pakistan were made with state honors, their coffins were wrapped in Pakistani flags, while the country's army has given them salvation. »» This proves that terrorism is not a war by proxy, but a war strategy of Pakistan. We will answer accordingly, ”added Modi. PM Modi takes the excavation at Nehru Before that, he also took a hidden excavation during Prime Minister India, Jawaharlal Nehru, while speaking. Modi declared, in 1947, when Maa Bharti was separated, Katni Chahiye Thi Zanjeerein by Kaat di Gayi Bhujayein. “He then said, this evening, Terrost's first attack took place in cashmere”, then accused Pakistan of having grasped a part of Maa Bharti using terrorists in the name of Mujaide. “” He then added, Sardar Patels wants us to have Pok, our armed forces should not stop. But no one has listened to it and now we have faced this (terrorism) for 75 years. Pahalgam was also an example. »» Meanwhile, the head of the Congress, Pawan Khera, responded to Modis comments. Khera said: “He has no idea of ​​fundamental democratic history or courtesy. What did his ideological ancestors do in 1947? They criticized the patel, burned his effigies, making cartoons of Sardar Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, the famous cartoon of Ravan with Ten Heads. Dear readers,

