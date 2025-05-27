



Donald Trump warned Vladimir Putin whom he played with fire, launching a new width in his Russian counterpart on the peace efforts of Ukraine blocked.

The latest comments came after calling the leader of the Crazy Kremlin during the weekend following a mass Russian air attack against kyiv, and warned that Moscow risked new sanctions.

What Vladimir Putin does not realize is that if it was not going for me, a lot of really bad things would have happened to Russia, and I mean really badly, Trump said on his truth network on Tuesday. He plays with fire!

Trump did not specify what the very bad things were or made specific threats.

But the Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that Trump was now considering new sanctions against Russia this week, while stressing that he could still change his mind.

Trump had told journalists on Sunday that he absolutely was considering increasing the sanctions against Moscow.

The White House said Trump kept all the options open.

This war is the fault of Joe Bidens, and President Trump was clear that he wanted to see a negotiated peace agreement. President Trump also intelligently kept all the options on the table, the White Houses press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told AFP in a statement.

Biden imposed radical sanctions after the invasion of Russia. Trump has so far avoided what he says could be devastating sanctions on Russian banks.

But prevails over recent reprimands mark a major change compared to his previous attitude towards Putin, which he often speaks with admiration and has already prevented criticism.

Trump, however, expressed growing frustration with regard to Moscow's position in truce negotiations in the deadlock with kyiv.

This frustration boiled on weekends when Russia launched a record damage to Ukraine, killing at least 13 people.

I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy! Trump said in a social article on Truth Sunday evening.

Russia's attacks continued despite a phone call between Trump and Putin eight days ago in which the US chief said that the Russian president had agreed to start the cease-fire talks immediately.

Moscow accused kyiv on Tuesday of trying to disrupt peace efforts and said that his air attacks against Ukraine in recent days have been an answer to climbing Ukrainian drone strikes on his own civilians.

American legislators have intensified calls for Trump to slap the sanctions against Russia.

Two other senators, the Republican Lindsey Graham and the Democrat Richard Blumenthal, also called for heavy secondary sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil, gas and raw materials.

