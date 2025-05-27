



After months of economic anxiety fed by aggressive trade policies, Americans are starting to feel more optimistic. Consumer confidence rebounded in May in May, following a series of five consecutive monthly drops which had pushed the feeling at its lowest point since the first days of the Pandemic Covid-19.

According to data published Tuesday by the Conference Board, the consumer confidence index jumped from 12.3 points to 98 in May, against 85.7 in April. This previous reading has marked the lowest since May 2020, when the economic impact of the pandemic was barely beginning to take place.

Newsweek has contacted the US Commerce Ministry for Comments by E-mail.

Why it matters

The reversal coincides with a series of price breaks and negotiated decline by President Donald Trump, whose unpredictable commercial maneuvers – in particular the imposition of radical import taxes – have thrown a long shadow on the economy and the labor market in recent months. These last movements seem to have attenuated part of the uncertainty disturbing economic perspectives.

What to know

The reversal of consumer confidence comes after five months of consecutive decline, the conference committee saying that the trade agreement between the United States and China, announced on May 12, contributed to increased momentum.

Trump initially imposed an amazing 145% rate on most goods from China, but agreed with a 90 -day break for negotiations. The United States also concluded an agreement with the United Kingdom earlier in May.

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Trump and European Union leaders announced that its 50% price on EU imports, which it announced on Friday, is pending until July 9. This announcement would not have had an impact on the investigation of the council, which closed on May 19.

The Conference Board said that the bounce of trust this month was wide, affecting all age groups and all income levels. Consumers are less concerned with the conditions of the company, but their opinions on the availability of jobs have been weakened for the fifth consecutive month.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Arlington National Cemetery on May 26, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Cemetery of Arlington on May 26, 2025. Associated Press

The quarter will be welcome to the Trump administration, following a mixed response at the national and international level to the president's pricing strategy, which led many Americans to cling to the purchase of large ticket items, such as cars and household appliances. Now more consumers plan to make these purchases.

The Labor Department reported earlier this month that US employers added 177,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate remained a low 4.2%.

The responses to writing to the survey revealed that prices remain the main concern of consumers. Inflation also weighs on their mind, although some have noted that inflation seemed to be ensuring, as well as gas prices.

Earlier in May, the Commerce Department said that consumer prices increased by 2.3% in March compared to the previous year, compared to 2.7% in February. Excluding the volatile categories of food and energy, basic prices increased by 2.6% compared to a year ago, below the 3% increase in February. Economists follow the basic prices because they generally provide a more precise indication of the place where inflation is directed.

The gas prices oscillated about $ 3.17 Gallon this month, compared to $ 3.59 a year ago, but up a few hundred from April.

The slowdown in inflation could be a temporary respite until the widespread tasks imposed by Trump begin to advance prices in many categories. Most economists expect inflation to increase in the coming months.

What people say

Stephanie Guichard, senior economist, global indicators at the Conference Board, in a press release: “The monthly improvement was largely motivated by consumer expectations such as the three components of the expectations – basic conditions, employment prospects and future income – from their lowest.

“Consumers were less pessimistic about the conditions of the company and the availability of jobs over the next six months and found optimism concerning future income prospects. Consumer assessments of the current situation also improved. However, while consumers were more positive about the current commercial conditions than last month, their assessment of the current employment availability was weathered for the fifth consecutive month.”

Director of communications of the White House Steven Cheung, on X (formerly Twitter): “The Trump! Consumer confidence increased by 12.3 points this month to a reading of 98. It is higher than the expectations of economists for a reading of 88.”

What happens next

Future trade and prices negotiations will probably have an impact on future surveys, because Trump has accepted temporary breaks on prices while transactions are being developed.

This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

Update of 05/27/25, 12:33 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-gets-good-news-consumers-amid-tariff-pullbacks-2077558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos