Geruduk Polda Metro, aspiration of the millennium Maluku Indonesia (AMMI) exhorts the arrest investigator Roy Suryo CS





JAKARTA (Teropongsenayan) – The aspiration of Maluku Indonesia of the millennium again held an action held before the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Dozens of action masses present at the demonstration, otherwise than to ask the metro police immediately suspected Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, and Al in the event of heinous slander who was applied to the 7th IRI Indonesian president. Joko Widodo. According to Fauzan Ohorella, the coordinator of Ammi Presidium that Metro Jaya police investigators could immediately treat the legal process of Roy Suryo CS for the crimes they had committed, namely Calomnier Jokowi by mentioning false diplomas on various media platforms. “That the criminal investigation police have announced the results of the Jokowi diploma, it is original. This can be the basis of the metro police investigators to immediately do Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, and Al as suspects in their crime, who committed a hidden slander against Jokowi,” Fauzan's police (26/05) told Fauzan police. In addition, he also revealed that in addition to the case of slander to damage and drop the right name of Jokowi. There is another act of law which was led by experts in slander Roy Suryo CS. The crimes (PMH) provided for are linked to article 32 paragraph (3) of the ITE law. “The threat of the sentence is clear of more than 10 years. It is the sorter so that we are present at the regional police headquarters of the Jaya metro, so that immediately the action process against the law of Roy, et al”, “

He said. For more information, the case of the report of false diplomas belonging to the 7th president of Indonesia IR. Joko Widodo reported by a group of people who made the name of TPUA, in the criminal investigation police, had received an answer. Bareskrim has also informed the results of the S1 judicial laboratory test of Gadjah Mada University of Jokowi (UGM) is original. From the types of ink in the diploma at the Joko Widodo thesis mold police. “Since the researcher, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro (23l05) at the headquarters of the national police, Trunojoyo, South Jakarta Added by another speaker, Zulham Rahuna. That the case of the diploma accused of False de Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, and Al is clearly a legal crime, so the case must be resolved immediately. “We reject the hypotheses or opinions that say that Jokowi can still intervene the police. It is simple, why not from the start when he was still (Jokowi) reported them.” “Consequently, we have once again exhorted that the national police investigator can immediately rule Roy Suryo CS as a suspect,” said Zul in his speech In closing, Fauzan, which was a former board of directors of LKBHMI PB HMI 2018-2020, hoped that the principle of certainty, justice and legal use could be carried out in accordance with the rule of law. Thus, the clear case (Jokowi diploma) can be finished immediately. “Consequently, we reject all the heretical opinions which say that the national police can always be under the control of Jokowi. The opinion is clear, not only damage individuals (Jokowi), but also the signature of the institution of the national police in the application of laws,” he said.

