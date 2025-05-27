Politics
Boris Johnson Comeback Terrain treated Hammer Blow while Nigel Farage opens a 15-point lead on ex-PM in Red Wall
Boris Johnsons speculated that the return of the political desert would not succeed in significant support from Nigel in the Red Wall, revealed a new opinion poll with GB News.
The former Prime Minister, who is currently considered a potential successor awaiting Kemi Badenoch, has struggled to bring together the same support levels in the Strathdy Strathdhyys for the Peoples Canal.
Johnson obtained first-rate support of only 12% of Red Wall voters, putting the former minister of the former Minister of the former British reform at 27%.
However, Johnson is now ahead of the Badenochs of eight percent in first choice preferences and only five points behind Farage with regard to the three best choices of voters.
The secretary of Shadow Justice, Robert Jenrick, who is considered the favorite to replace Badenoch out of the remaining rump of the conservative deputies, saw his support for the higher rate languid only three percent.
Johnson is only known in second place as the first choice for the best Prime Minister of Keir Starmer, the work manager, cementing 24% of support.
Former primary minister Boris Johnson is considered a potential successor awaiting Kemi Badenoch
Getty
Merlin's strategy interviewed the voters of the red wall on the main political figures in Great Britain
GB News
Starmer and Johnson ended up in terms of level when Red Wall voters were invited to their three main choices out of 39% – but still behind the 44% opinion for Farage.
And the Merlin Strategys survey seems to suggest that the former Prime Minister in the running would be the same support as the reform leader of the United Kingdom.
One in 10 current reformers on the red wall prefers Johnson, 40% putting the former minister of the old in second or third.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives of two out of five 2019 have always put Johnson as a number one choice, behind the 31% postponement with faging.
However, Johnson is well in advance with regard to the three best supporters compared to 33% Badenochs and Jenricks 24%.
The founder of Merlin Strategy, Scarlett Maguire, argued that the results of the surveys bother a scorching table for the conservatives hoping for a renewal of the red wall.
She told The Peoples Channel: the three large conservative animals are not below Nigel Farage in the red wall.
Latest developments:
Reform The leader of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage
Pennsylvania
The reform is ahead of work and the conservatives in the red wall
GB News
Conservative deputies would have attempted to attract Johnson from the political desert while Badenoch continues to wade following a disastrous set of local elections on May 1.
Johnson plunged his toes into the front-line policy by eclipiding Badenochs criticisms to the reset of Brexit Starmers, warning that the Prime Minister transformed the United Kingdom into the orange-chewing-Truss in Brussels leather.
The ex-minister of the Grand, who was forced to get out of the No10, following a cabin of cabinet in the summer of 2022, also made the headlines again after Starmer created a police state following the reject of the request for appeal from Lucy Connollys.
And it was even deployed by Rishi Sunak at just 48 hours before the 2024 general elections for a barn intervention on the campaign track.
Johnson's loyalists have long stressed that the former minister of the old fabric was only six points when he was ousted from power.
In the middle of the speculation of a Johnson return, a Top Tory asked: “Remind me how many points we were behind when we got rid of Boris?”
Latest Stories in the United Kingdom Reforms:
It would be an absolute electoral blessing for us to the reform if this man had to resume the reins of the Conservative Party and accelerate their descent into electoral non-record.
Speaking at a press conference in Westminster earlier during the day, Farage also failed the threat posed by Johnson.
He said: “It was completely out of words if Boris Johnson had decided, although he obtained fairly heavy domestic tasks from his appearance, to come back.
“They will no longer trust. They have no chance of winning the next general elections, nothing. And I don't really want to spend much more time talking about it.
“They sunk in the fourth row of opinion polls with Yougov last week. It's over, it's done. They had 200 good years. It's now over.”
Despite the Johnsons allies who first switched on the former first Prime Minister to siphon the voting votes in February, the nine-year-old father rejected speculation on a return earlier this month.
Latest stories of the red wall:
Scarlett Maguire is the founder of Merlin Strategy
GB News
Appearing on GB News shortly after the local elections of 2025 Blood Bath, Johnson said: “I am not convinced that I am able to do it for the moment.
Our party is in a difficult situation. Like kemi [Badenoch] said, we always knew when entering these local elections that it was not going to be brilliant. Everyone knew it was going to happen.
And I think one thing, Kemi is a very interesting and original spirit. I think she is probably the most original thinker of the current leaders harvest by a long path. And I think she just needs time to go.
However, Johnson has always chosen to keep the door ajar on a return from Churchillian.
Speaking from the No10 before his departure in September 2022, the scientist of the classics compared to Cincinnatus, a figure which returned to his plow before being called to return to Rome and to direct as a dictator.
The famous classic Mary Beard said at the time: if you are curious about Boris Johnson's reference to Cincinnatus in his goodbye speech – he was a Roman politician from the 5th century BC who saved the state of an invasion, then – Job made – returned to his farm (“ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ “ `à its farm ( He was also an enemy of the people.
