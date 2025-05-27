



Donald Trump delivered the traditional Memorial Day speech from Memorial Day to the National Cemetery of Arlington and also attacked judges on social networks, speaking his own achievements and threatening Harvard University of new reductions in its funding.

Trump posted on his social media platform: I plan to take three billion dollars in subsidies far from a very anti-Semitic Harvard and give it to business schools throughout our country.

Harvard has launched legal actions on what, according to him,, trying to take control of academic decision -making at university and his administrations threaten to examine around $ 9 billion in federal funding. Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would revoke the federal authorization for the institution to register international students. A federal judge issued an injunction in a few hours, temporarily blocking such a ban.

Here's what's going on.

The former president of Harvard urges people to express threats to American democracy

A former president of Harvard University urged people to express themselves to defend fundamental threats against values ​​such as freedom, autonomy and democracy in the United States.

Drew Gilpin Faust, Harvard’s first president of Harvard, also warned against American constitutional checks and the rule of law being in danger under the current administration, even if Donald Trump has been a new threat against the elite University while she seeks to repel her attack on her independence and her funding.

Read the full story

Hong Kong targets the best talents while Harvard faces the ban on international students

The Hong Kongs Education Office has called on the universities of cities to attract the best talents by opening their doors to people affected by Trump's administrations trying to ban Harvard from registering international students.

Harvard launched a legal action against the ban, but did not do much to appease concerns among the students thrown into the limbo. Experts have warned that the United States could be a boon for foreign institutions that seek to attract talent.

Read the full story

Trump Peppers Memorial Day speech with boasting and partisan attacks

Donald Trump honored the sacrifices of the American military veterans in the traditional Memorial Day speech from Memorial Day to Arlington National Cemetery, but also dotted his speech on Monday with partisan political characteristics while speaking his own plans and achievements.

The American president filed a crown and paid tribute to the soldiers who have fallen and gave courage accounts on the battlefield as the dictated tradition. But Trump also turned into rally -style Personal Style Boutardises and brief partisan attacks during the solemn event.

Read the full story

Tourists from countries seriously affected by Trump prices remain far from us

Vacationers from the countries that have most hardened by Trumps' commercial prices withdraw the United States from its list for foreign trips, according to online travel booking data.

The Trivago hotel search site has experienced two-digit percentage of reservations in the United States of travelers based in Japan, Canada and Mexico. The last two countries were the first on the list of Trumps prices when he announced 25% tariffs on February 1.

Read the full story

Trump and Pete Hegseth inspiring propaganda from Islamic State recruitment

Experts have told the Guardian that the Islamic State was capitalizing on the dismantling of the international order, its affinity for the Benjamin Netanyahu government in Israel and especially its appointment of Pete Hegseth as the head of the Pentagon, using it in propaganda for recruitment.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 25, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/27/trump-administration-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos