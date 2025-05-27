



The Merseyside police confirmed that a “in -depth investigation” was underway after 65 victims confirmed following the incident of the winning parade of the title of Liverpool The chief superintendent of the detective Karen Jandrill (on the left), speaking at the siege of the Merseyside police, alongside the assistant chief Jenny Sims. (Picture: Andrew Teebay Liverpool Echo )) An “in -depth investigation” is underway after a car entered a crowd during the winning parade of the title of Liverpool FC on Monday evening. A 53 -year -old British British man, who is said to be the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving; Merseyside police deputy chief Jenny Sims confirmed at a second press conference on Tuesday afternoon. The ACC Sims said that force thought that the Ford Black Ford, which struck the pedestrians, was able to tailgate an ambulance team taking care of a person suffering from a heart attack after a roadblock was temporarily lifted. The man, from the West Derby region to Liverpool, remains in detention and is questioned by officers. Merseyside police conduct in -depth video surveys across the city to establish the movements of the car before the incident. The detective chief superintendent Karen Jandrill said that there were a total of 65 victims confirmed following the incident on Water Street. More than 50 people, including children, have been treated in various Liverpool hospitals. 11 people stay in hospital on Tuesday, which are all in a stable state. No one died following the incident. The Water Street scene, Liverpool, in the morning after the police incident during the Liverpool FC trophy parade (Picture: Pennsylvania )) ACC SIMS defended the police operation during the parade and told journalists that force had provided “all contingencies”, including road closings and an armed police presence. She said that a “robust traffic management plan” was in place. He followed comments from the city's mayor of the city metro, Steve Rotheram, that the vehicle should not have been on the street and that the questions about how the car was able to enter the road was “legitimate”. The ACC Sims said: “It is believed that the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance on Water Street after the roadblock was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance team could take care of a public member who had a heart attack.” “As with many important events, with event organizers, we have planned for all contingencies, which included the implementation of road closings to protect pedestrians and an armed police presence was also in place throughout the day. “There was no intelligence to suggest that an incident of this nature would take place, and as we have said previously, the incident is not treated as terrorism. An in -depth investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is underway and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and prevent us from sharing weakened content online.” Assistant constant Jenny Sims of the Merseyside police speaking during a press conference at the police headquarters, in Liverpool (Picture: Danny Lawson / Pa Wire )) DCS Karen Jandrill has aimed to reassure the public that the work is underway to establish complete circumstances, saying: “I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives make significant progress when we seek to establish the complete circumstances that have led to these horrible incidents and bring the responsible person to justice. “Additional work is underway to identify other people affected, and we will continue to support these people in the days and weeks to come.” Yvette Cooper, home secretary, is expected to visit the incident cord this evening, where she will meet the emergency staff. Our Chroniclelive Daily newsletter is free. You can Register to receive it here . It will keep you informed of all the latest news and the best stories in the northeast.

