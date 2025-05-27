After the Jokowi diploma was underlined by the original, the arrest of Roy Suryo and Al

Pojokbanua, Jakarta – insistence on the metropolitan police of Jakarta to immediately arrest the expert in telematics Roy Suryo and a number of other parties were emerged on the surface. This request is linked to the alleged dissemination of slander linked to the accusation of a false diploma belonging to President Joko Widodo.

Dozens of mass of action expressed pressure when they held a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Monday (26/2025), asked that the national police investigator immediately placed Roy Suryo and Al as a suspect.

Fauzan Ohorella, coordinator of the action of the Millennium Indonesian aspiration group (AMMI), underlined the results of the investigation into the criminal investigation police which said that the allegedly fake diploma against Jokowi had been arrested. Indeed, the test results from the national police Puslabfor proves that the Jokowi S1 diploma is original.

“That the criminal investigation unit announced the results of the Jokowi diploma, it is original. This can be the basis of the metro police investigators to immediately make Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, and Al as a suspect in their crime, who committed a slander Odaine against Jokowi,” said Fauzan.

We know that the question of the false Jokowi diploma had become a conversation on social networks. Certain figures such as Roy Suryo, Doctor Suryo, the digital forensic expert RhyiiPar, the vice-president of Tpua Rizal Fadillah, and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma were also reported for dissemination of slander against the president.

In his speech, Fauzan said that the encouragement according to which Roy Suryo and his friends were immediately arrested appeared because they were considered to be defamed Jokowi with the question of the false diploma.

“The threat of the sentence is clear above 10 years. It is the sorter so that we are present at the siege of the metropolitan police in Jakarta, so that the process of acting against the law of Roy is immediately the process of Roy, and Al”, he said.

The mass of action also denied the hypothesis that the judicial process of the alleged false diploma was influenced by the intervention of Jokowi.

“We reject the hypotheses or opinions that say that Jokowi can still intervene the police. Consequently, we again exhort that the national police investigator can immediately (determine the status of Roy Suryo CS as a suspect,” said another speaker, Zulham Rahaban.

Previously, the criminal investigation police said that he had arrested the investigation process on the report of the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The report was previously submitted by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) through Egi Sudjana. The reason for rejection of the investigation was due to the fact that there was no criminal element in the report.

“With regard to the complaints of the community, they first transmitted Dumas, the obligation to investigate, but according to this complaint, we can conclude that there was no criminal act, this case was arrested by investigating,” said police director of Brigadier General General Crimes (dirtipidum) to the unit of the criminal investigation, Thursday (5/21/2025).

Djuhandhani explained that his party had checked the ownership documents of the joint level diploma in the first cycle at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

“What we said earlier after that, we will achieve a legal certainty, what a legal certainty as indicated at the time of the release that no criminal event was found,” he said.

President Jokowi also reported a number of parties to the Jakarta metropolitan police for alleged defamation due to charges of false diplomas.

Five people, namely hospitals, ICE, T, K and hospitals, were reported with articles 310 and 311 of the penal code, as well as several articles of the ITE law, such as article 27a, 32 and 35.

Before the report, the group of young people of Patriot Nusantara who claimed to be Jokowi volunteers reported four figures to the police. They are the former Menpora Roy Suryo, the digital legal expert Rismon Sianipar, the vice-president of Tpua Rizal Fadillah and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma.

Wednesday (23/4), Roy Suryo and his colleagues were reported to the central jakarta metro police for an alleged public incentive in the controversial case of false Jokowi diploma.

In addition, Jokowi was also prosecuted by a certain number of lawyers from the Fake Diploma Group of the Non -Honte (Tipu UGM), which filed a complaint with the solo district court (PN) linked to the issue. (Suara.com/bs/kw)