PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented solid remarks at the extended provincial meeting of the Justice and Development Party) in Ankara, promising to end the inheritance of the constitution of the era of the Trkiyes coup and to underline the efforts of governments to strengthen democracy and national unity.

In his speech, Erdogan stressed that Trkiye had closed the chapter on military coups, referring to the failure of July 15, 2016, the coup attempt and the resistance presented by the public. “Just as we confronted the conspirators of the coup on July 15 and strengthened the will of the nation, we will also free this nation from the shame of the constitution of the coup d'etat,” he said.

“Menderes, his colleagues have raised the oppression of the past”

Erdogan began his speech by praising the former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes and his colleagues, who ended the ban on the call for prayer in Turkish and reopened religious schools (imam Hatips) and inverted the oppressive policies of the early Republic.

He underlined the main party of the Republican Peoples of the Opposition (CHP) as a political representative of authoritarianism in the past and the present. “It was the chief of the CHP who, just a month before the 1960s coup, invited the soldiers to intervene,” said Erdogan, arguing that the real blow on May 27 had been struck not only against the government of Mendres but also against the democratic hopes of the nations.

“The mentality behind the coups has never changed”

Erdogan labeled the CHP state of mind as the driving force behind the coups throughout the story of Trkiyes. “Each coup d'etat and insurrection was a different manifestation of the same mentality. The actors and the eras may have changed, but arrogance has remained constant,” he said.

He stressed that the resistance of July 15 had not only saved Turkish democracy, but also honored the legacy of Menderes and his colleagues. “In this 65th anniversary of the May 27 coup, we remember once again of Mendres and his colleagues with gratitude. Let them rest in peace.”

New efforts to constitute in progress

Erdogan reiterated his commitment to replace the current Constitution, which dates back to the 1980 military coup. “The 1982 Constitution still bears the marks of the coup period. A new civil constitution will give us the opportunity to lose the dead weight of the past,” he said.

He noted that 10 legal experts have already been appointed to start writing the new Constitution, expressing the hope that the efforts would continue in cooperation with the opposition. “As the Alliance of the Peoples, we aim to build a consensus with other parts around a common foundation,” he added.

On the fight against terrorism: “We know what we are doing”

Addressing recent developments in the fight against Trkiyes terrorism, Erdogan praised the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, his coalition partner, for his “historic position” and declared that Trkiye is on the verge of the elimination of terrorism once and for all.

He recognized the role of the pro-Kurdish party Dem in maintaining a responsible tone and added: “We know exactly what was doing. Our goal of a trkiye free of terrorism will mark a turning point for national development. Once this plague has been eradicated, the 86 million citizens will benefit.”

Municipal debt criticism, opposition governance

Erdogan has also criticized the municipalities held of the opposition, accusing them of poor financial management and lack of transparency. He noted that many municipalities are strongly indebted and avoid paying their contributions to Social Security while spending concerts and public events.

“Peoples' money is not a personal piggy bank. Expenditure on municipal staff should not exceed 30% of their budgets,” said Erdogan.

He called on the opposition parties to play a constructive role in key national questions such as the preparation of earthquakes, constitutional reform and the fight against terrorism. “These are questions that concern the 86 million citizens. We must deal with them as above the policy,” he said.

Hard words for the chief of the CHP Ozgur Ozel

Turning his goal towards the main chief of the opposition Ozgur Ozel, Erdogan did not hold back. “Unfortunately, Mr. Ozel does not do justice to his position. He speaks a lot, but says little substance, making himself and his ridiculous party,” said Erdogan.

He accused Ozel of being disconnected from both Trkiye and world developments, and of frequently embarrassing blunders. “We are tired of correcting his mistakes, but he never tires of making new ones,” he added.

Erdogan also criticized Ozel for what he described as rushing to foreign guests and tarnishing the image of Trkiyes abroad. “We are not delighted to see the main opposition party act as a revival of the former pro-British company,” he said. “We hope Mr. Ozel wakes up and will start to take responsibility seriously.”