



The USS chief opponents, Russia, North Korea and China, all nations with nuclear arms, condemned President Donald Trumps Trumps Spatial Defensive Plan that he called the “Dome of gold” as “dangerous” and a threat to global stability. The president discussed his $ 175 billion plan, which will use satellites and other technologies to detect and intercept a missile strike “even if they have been launched from other sides of the world,” Trump said last week. The defensive plan, although he was considered years before being fully operational despite the three -year goals' mark, sparked rigid reactions from the best competitors in the USS, which directly targeted what they called the “arrogance” trumps. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea, the chief of which shared an unusual cordial relationship with Trump during his first mandate, described it as the equivalent of a “space warning scenario” which supports the administration strategy for “unipolar domination”. According to local media, the ministry said on Tuesday that it was a “typical America product, the height of the self-justice, arrogance, authoritarian and arbitrary practice”. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping attend a military parade on victory day, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War, in the Red Square in the center of Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2025. Via Reuters The White House did not immediately answer questions from Fox News digital people concerning plan reactions, intended to resemble the defensive capacity of the Israels “Iron Dome”. But the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the defensive strategy was in fact an “attempted militarization of space” and “to prevent military superiority in a global manner”. Likewise, Tuesday, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said that the strategy would undermine the basis of strategic stability by creating a global anti -missile system system, Reuters reported. US President Donald Trump makes an announcement concerning the gold anti-missile defense shield at the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, on May 20, 2025. Reuters But his comments were not the first time that Moscow has been aligned his conviction of the “golden dome” because he published a joint declaration with China earlier this month after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping met for official talks in Russia. The duo described the plan as “deep destabilizing” and said that he eroded “inseparable interrelation between strategic offensive weapons and strategic defensive weapons”. They also argued that this would transform “space into an environment to place weapons and an arena for armed confrontation”. This photo taken on April 25, 2025 and released from the Official Korean Corean Press Agency (KCNA) in North Korea on April 26, 2025 shows the North Korean leader Kim Jong a speech during the launching ceremony of a newly built destructive at the Port of Nampo in Nampo. KCNA via KNS / AFP via Getty Images Russia remained relatively silent in its response following the discussion on Trump's oval desk on the Golden Dome, which intervened just two days after Trump had a two -hour phone call with Putin. But China reiterated its objection to the plan, and after the announcement of Trumps, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, said last week: “The project will increase the risk of transforming the space into a war zone and creating a spatial arms race and shaking the international security and arms control system.” Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, rejected the affirmations that the plan could be considered an “offensive” strategy and told Fox News Digital: “All that interested us is to protect the fatherland”.

