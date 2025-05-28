Requirements to obtain assistance to liquid wage grants in June 2025





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The government will begin to channel the assistance to salary grants (BSU) for workers on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Target cash assistance of honorary teachers and employees with wages of 3.5 million RPs or equivalent to the provincial minimum wage (UMP).

BSU is one of the six incitement packages currently being prepared by the government to support the purchasing power of the community. The distribution of this aid should take effect on June 5 as part of an effort aimed at strengthening domestic consumption and maintaining economic stability.

The Coordination of the Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that in addition to the BSU, the government also prepared various other forms of assistance aimed at supporting the purchasing power of the community as a whole.

“BSU, there is help to support the purchasing power, it is in preparation. Later, it will be implemented on June 5,” said Airlangga Hartarto in his office on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The value of the assistance is less than the year 2022

The employee grant assistance program (BSU) was previously channeled in 2022 in response to the economic impact due to Pandemi COVID-19. At that time, President Joko Widodo asked the distribution of assistance of 600,000 PR given to workers with a maximum salary of 3.5 million RP.

However, for this year, the BSU value that will be given is smaller than the previous assistance. “No, not much (nominal), smaller,” said the Minister for the Economy Coordination. The government has also calculated the overall budget requirement even if the exact amount has not been announced because it is still finalizing.

Meanwhile, details concerning the criteria for beneficiaries and administrative requirements are always at the preparation stage. Currently, each ministry is preparing the regulations necessary to support the implementation of the program.

Airlangga Hartarto also said that the details of the BSU beneficiary criteria as well as other requirements were still in the improvement phase. He explained that BSU, as well as other recovery series, were designed to encourage household consumption and maintain the national economic growth rate of 5% in the second quarter of 2025.

BSU 2025 Criteria and criteria of recipients

To be able to receive assistance to salary grants (BSU) in 2025, potential recipients are required to meet a certain number of criteria set by the government. These requirements include: Is an Indonesian citizen (WNI). Registered as an active participant in the BPJS employment program. Have a maximum monthly RP income It is not a civil apparatus (ASN), a member of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri). Do not receive other social assistance such as the Family Hope (PKH) program, the Praking or Micro Business Productive Assistance (BPUM). Work in the sector or region which has been determined as a priority for assistance beneficiaries. Honorary teachers are also included in groups that have the right to receive BSU this year. How to check the condition of BSU beneficiaries for employees and workers

So far, the government has not officially announced the last mechanism or the means of verifying the state of the beneficiaries of the BSU in 2025

To find out if you are registered as beneficiary of employee grant assistance (BSU) in 2022, employees or workers can follow the following steps:

1. Official access on the page via the site bsu.bpjsketenagakerjaan.go.id.

2. Select “Check the condition of the Potential BSU”, then the user will be directed to the verification page.

3. If you do not have an account, register first by filling out personal data such as: Population identification number (NIK)

A full name

Date of birth

The name of a biological mother 4. Activate the account using the OTP code sent to the recorded mobile number.

5. Once the account is active, connect and complete the Biodata information. Check the notifications that appear: If it is registered as a recipient, a notification will appear with a green check as proof of the recipient of the BSU.

If it is not recorded, a notification will appear “not recorded”. These steps are used to check the recipient of BSU assistance during the 2022 period.

Ilona Estherina and Melynda Dwi Puspita contributed to the drafting of this article.

