Trump administration to reduce remaining American federal contracts with Harvard | Donald Trump News





The government degenerates the train with the university on requests for limiting pro-Palestine student activism and modification of racial diversity policies.

The administration of the American president Donald Trump will go to the separation of the remaining federal contracts with the University of Harvard, degenerating a row centered on questions such as pro-Palestine student activism and racial diversity.

The New York Times and Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday that a letter of the General Services Administration (GSA) requests all federal agencies to examine and possibly cancel the existing contracts with Harvard, worth $ 100 million.

A copy of the project of letter shared by the Times indicates that Harvard continued to engage in racial discrimination, in particular in his admission process and that the fact that universities do not stop the alleged acts of anti-Semitism suggest a disturbing lack of concern for the security and well-being of Jewish students.

This decision would be the government's last effort to use federal funds to force universities to accept the changes sought by the Trump administration, including greater control over programs, the more severe steps against pro-Palestine students and the end of policies that encourage racial diversity and the greatest opportunities for racial minorities.

The Trump administration has described efforts to encourage greater racial diversity in American universities as a form of discrimination that favors racial identity on merit. Supporters claim that such efforts, such as the use of race as a factor of numerous decisions in admissions, are necessary to remedy long stories of racist discrimination and exclusion in American higher education.

GSA understands that Harvard continues to engage in racial discrimination, including in its admission process and in other areas of student life, the letter said.

The administration also adopted an aggressive position on pro-Palestine activism on university campuses, which broke out after the start of the last War of Israel in Gaza in October 2023.

Critics have described these stages in the context of a more important attack on American universities, which Trump described as homes of political dissent and radical ideas in contradiction with the objectives of his administration.

The Trump administration continued Harvard due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and has also established a list of requests that goes far beyond all of this, Al Jazeera's correspondent, Patty Culhane, reported in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Harvard is located.

He wants detailed information on foreign students that Harvard refuses to give. He essentially wants a political audit to see where the ideologies of peoples are. The University of Harvard has therefore continued in court to arrest many of these movements, and it will undoubtedly be the next one who worked before a judge.

In March, the GSA and the education departments (CEE) and health and social services (HHS) announced an official examination of $ 255.6 million in Harvard contracts and $ 8.7 billion in multi -year subsidies, declaring that the exam was part of an effort to combat anti -Semitism presumed on university campuses.

The administration also reduced $ 400 million in subsidies at Columbia University in New York in March, despite a series of government requests.

The administration said that campus protests against the War of Israel in Gaza and the American supply of billions of weapons to Israel are motivated by anti -Semitism and create a dangerous environment for Jewish students on campus.

Several international students have been arrested and held by the administration for their involvement in pro-Palestine activism, including a Turkish international student named Rumeysa Ozturk at Tufts University, who was arrested in the street by federal agents to co-signal an editorial calling for a war.

Trump has always threatened to revoke Harvards tax exemption and moved last week to block the ability of universities to accept international students, which currently represent around 27% of total university registrations.

A judge blocked this effort, which Harvard had called an act of reprisals for our refusal to renounce our academic independence and to submit to federal governments affirming illegal control over our study program, our faculty and our student body.

