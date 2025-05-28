



Learn more China could grasp the distant islands of Taiwans as a tactic to intimidate the government to Taipei, warned an American intelligence report. Although the vast majority of its population lives on the main island of Taiwan, Taipei also controls a certain number of smaller island chains, notably the Kinmen and Matsu near the Chinese continent, the Pratas and Taiping in the Sea of ​​Southern China and the Penghu archipelago off the south-eastern taïwans. According to the latest Worldwide report, these islands are among a number of military options available to Beijing as it continues to threaten Taiwan with a big invasion, according to the latest world assessment report published earlier this month by the US Defense Intelligence Agency. Beijing says Taiwan as a separation province, and Chinese president Xi Jinping threatened to bring the island with the continent, forcibly if necessary. The Taiwanese people largely promote the status quo which gives them de facto independence. Kinmen, at its nearest point, is less than two kilometers (1.2 thousand) from the territory controlled by Chinese. Open image in the gallery A Taiwan flag is seen on a small island during a boat visit around the Kinmen Islands ( AFP via Getty Images )) The DIA report does not provide for a total invasion of Taiwan in 2025, but warns the forces of the Liberation Army of the People of Chinas (APL) could increase the attacks on the small democratic outposts. China has a variety of military options to force Taiwan, in particular by increasing the frequency and scope of the military presence operations of Chinas, air and sea blockages, the seizure of the smaller distant islands of Taiwans, the joint fire strikes and a large -scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan, said the American agency. He added: China seems to be willing to postpone Taiwan's entry by force as long as it calculates unification can ultimately be negotiated, unification forcing costs continue to prevail over the advantages, and its declared red lines have not been crossed by Taiwan or its partners and allies. The American intelligence report has also warned that Beijing will continue to terrorize Taiwan with its campaign of diplomatic, information, military and economic pressure to achieve its long -term reunification objective. China will also test USS’s commitment to Taiwans' defense, the Defense Agency said. Although Taiwan and the United States have no official military treaty or even diplomatic ties, Washington should respond to any Chinese attack on Taiwan and use Guam as a staging point for such operations. War monitors have warned that Kinmen and Matsu archipelagos are particularly vulnerable among the Taiwans territories. Open image in the gallery People look at an observation point in the canton of Nangan in the Matsu Islands ( AFP via Getty Images )) On the other side of the Taiwan Strait, Kinmen and Matsu Islands are more than 100 miles from the main island of Taiwan but right next to the PRC coast. Open image in the gallery A Taiwan flag is seen at the port of Liaoluo in Kinmen ( AFP via Getty Images )) The contemporary efforts of Beijings to annex the Kinmen and Matsu mixing economic impacts, non -violent coercion, legal war, information operations, the construction of infrastructure and various gray zone lines to manipulate public opinion on the islands and erode the control of taïwans of its last year. The United States based reflection group has warned that China could intensify current efforts (LOES) to erode the sovereignty of Taiwans on its territory distant from Kinmen in a short of war coercion campaign to take control of the short-term island group. Taiwan welcomes the Governor of Guam this week, the American territory of the Pacific who would almost certainly be a key player in all Chinese military movements against Taiwan. The Governor of Guam Lourdes A Leon Guerrero has been making his first trip to Taiwan since his entry into office in 2019. Since then, China has considerably increased its military pressure on Taiwan with exercises around the island and incursions by ships and planes through the midline of the Taiwan Strait, especially in the past two years.

