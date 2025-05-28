



New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Civil Investment Ceremony on Tuesday in Rashtrapati Bhavan in which 69 people were awarded Padma Awards. Attended the Civil-II Civil Investiture ceremony, where the Padma prices were awarded. Padma winners have made significant contributions to our company. The life trips of those who have been conferred to the Padma are deeply motivating, wrote the Prime Minister on X. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Padma prices to 69 people who made an exceptional contribution in various fields such as art, literature, education, public affairs, medicine, social work, science, sports and industry. The event was also followed by the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and other dignitaries. The event marked the second phase of the Padma award ceremony for the year 2025. The Padma Awards, among the highest civil honors in India, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. This year, the government announced a total of 139 Padma winners on the eve of the Republic day. Among the people honored in this phase were three Padma Vibhushan, Nine Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri Awardes. The ceremony had a particular meaning with 13 posthumous recognitions, honoring legends that left a lasting heritage in their fields. One of the most emotional moments of the event was the posthumous conferences of Padma Vibhushan on the late Bhojpuri and the folk singer, Dr. Sharda Sinha, whose music has deeply resonated with the Indian Heartland. The other recipients of the Padma Vibhushan included the former chief judge of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and the classical dancer Kumudini Lakhia (posthumous). Padma Bhushan awards included social activist Sadhvi Ritambhara, known for her role Prakash. Among the Padma Bhushan posthumous recipients were the legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, the veteran politician Manohar Joshi and the economist Bibek Debroy. The writer Malayalam of Mt Vasudevan Nair and Osamu Suzuki, the Japanese industrialist known for his central role in Suzukis Partnership with India. Most of the honors were in the Padma Shri category, with 57 people recognized for their basic and innovative contributions across the country. In particular, 23 of the winners are women, presenting the growing recognition of female excellence in various sectors. The ceremony of this year reaffirms the spirit of “nation first, the people first”, the winners reflecting the cultural, scientific and humanitarian diversity India. The efforts of governments to democratize the Padma Awards made it a real honor of the people, celebrating not only glory, but a significant service.

