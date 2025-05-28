Donald Trumps media conglomerate becomes a bitcoin reserve





Trump Media and Technology Group, a listed company in which US President Donald Trump and his family have majority participation, raised $ 2.5 billion to accumulate Bitcoin treasure.

On Monday, in response to a report by the Financial Times, TMTG initially denied having considered such a maneuver. The Financial Times has stupid writers listening to even more stupid sources, said the company. But Trump Media and Technology Group seems to have since changed his air.

In a press release on Tuesday, TMTG confirmed that it agreed to sell $ 1.5 billion in equity and take another billion dollars of debt planned to use the product to add large amounts of bitcoin to its balance sheet.

The agreement puts TMTG in competition with a growing stable of Bitcoin accumulation, which act as a substitute in a way to invest in Bitcoin, without the investors should not manage the crypto themselves. In theory, as the price of Bitcoin increases and decreases, the course of the action of societies with great Bitcoin vouchers should the same.

“We consider Bitcoin as an instrument of financial freedom, and now Trump Media will hold the cryptocurrency as a crucial part of our assets, said the CEO of TMTG, divine nulls in a press release. This is a big step forward in the plans of the company to evolve towards a portfolio company by acquiring active ingredients, the main principles of Crown, main principles.

The adoption of Crypto's TMTG represents a small part of a more elaborate image: in the past year, Trump and his family have forged in almost all the segments of the cryptography market, despite a choir of complaints relating to allegedly automatic abuses and conflicts of interest.

In January, in the days preceding the inauguration, Trump and his wife Melania both published their own crypto pieces, adding billions of dollars to their net value. This same month, TMTG announced the launch of Truth.fi, its new Fintech division, which has teamed shortly after in Crypto Exchange Crypto.com in order to offer investment products related to crypto to the public. The presidents Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., on the other hand, promoted a distinct crypto service company, World Liberty Financial, and recently created a Bitcoin, American Bitcoin extraction company.

Cryptographic companies associated with the Trump family have collected hundreds of millions of dollars by selling coins in cryptography to the investment public and in part by acquiring assets in agreements concluded with business partners.

Go back to some of Donald Trumps's companies over time, it mainly brings marketing and an integrated audience in exchange for a relatively large cup, explains Austin Campbell, auxiliary professor at the Nyu Stern School of Business and Director Partner at Crypto Consultancy Zero Knowledge. American Bitcoin is literally this game book.

In May, Eric Trump announced his intention to make American Bitcoin public. Like TMTG, the company intends to accumulate a large Bitcoin treasure and turn into a stock of bitcoin accumulation. “Our vision of American bitcoin is to create the most investable bitcoin accumulation platform on the market,” he said when he announced the plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/donald-trumps-media-conglomerate-is-becoming-a-bitcoin-reserve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos