NCCU delegation visit | USC Annenberg

USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism (ASC), 207

The contemporary international landscape has experienced accelerated geopolitical and geopolitical changes, especially since the start of the Trump administration's second term. The America First doctrine, initially a national policy framework, has deeply reconfigured the established international order, precipitating a perceptible paradigm change in global governance and diplomatic standards. At the heart of this evolutionary architecture are the multifaceted dynamic of American-Chinoine relations, which include strategic competition, trade disputes and technological rivalry. This analysis will examine the strategic responses of China in this competitive framework and will assess their broader implications for the international political economy. In addition, Taiwan saturates a geostrategic and technological position pivotal within the American-Chinese competition, largely attributable to its domination in the semiconductor industry, in particular through the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This has considerably raised the salience of Taiwans in world affairs. At the same time, President Xi Jinpings increasingly asserted the posture concerning the cross unification of the traits has intensified international control of the status of taiwans. Consequently, this discussion will critically analyze the complex interaction of American-china-taiwan relations as part of the Trump 2.0 era. Find out more about the speakers of this event below. Dr. Hsin-Hsien Wang is an eminent professor of political science at the National University of Chengchi in Taiwan. A leading scholar on cross relations and authoritarian governance in China, his work explores the evolution of the dynamics between the Chinese state and society, protest movements and elite political behavior. Wangs Research provides critical information on strategic calculations behind Chinese national and regional policies in particular relevant to understand the balance of powers changing among the United States, China and Taiwan in the disputed world order today. Dr. Shinn-Shyr Wang is an associate professor of economics at the National University of Chengchi in Taiwan. His research focuses on international finance, macroeconomics and applied econometrics, with particular attention to the dynamics of exchange rates, monetary policy and capital flows in East Asia. Wang has published widely in international journals and provides data focused on data to analyze global financial trends and their implications for the economic strategy of Taiwans in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape. This program is open to all eligible people. USC Annenberg operates all of its programs and activities in accordance with the notice of non-discrimination of universities. The eligibility is not determined according to race, sex, ethnicity, sexual orientation or any other prohibited factor. RSVP

