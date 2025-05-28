Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, have renewed their commitment to diversify the strategic partnership by investment in mutually beneficial avenues, Radio Pakistan reported.

Development occurred while the Prime Minister met President Aliyev after landing in the Azerbaijans de Lachin district earlier during the day when he continued his tour in four countries to appreciate their support in Pakistan during the recent military confrontation with India.

From his expedition on May 25, the Prime Minister already visited Turkiye and Iran, with Tadjikistan, his last stop of the trip ending on May 30.

During their meeting today, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Aliyev reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction on the ascending trajectory of political, economic, defense and cultural cooperation between their country, Radio Pakistan noted.

The Prime Minister thanked Aliyev's country for his firm support during the recent Pakistani-Indian confrontation and recognized the public expressions of solidarity of the management of the Directorate and the People of Azerbaijan Forel. Earlier this month, Aliyev had congratulated Shehbaz for a remarkable success of the Pakistans, according to the PM office.

He noted that the inhabitants of Azerbaijan celebrated the success of Pakistan in Marka-I-Haq against India, referring to the response of the armed forces of Pakistan to Indian aggression.

A video Shared by the government has shown that President Aliyev greets the Prime Minister with a hug and the two sharing an energetic handshake.

The Azerbaijan team agreed to exchange delegations concerning progress in its investment in Pakistan, with talks at the delegation level very soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the two countries were coastal on each occasion and would continue to do so. He also transmitted his warm congratulations to Aliyev and his nation before the day of the Azerbaijani Republic tomorrow.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, mutual prosperity and the positions of principle on key international issues, added the report.

The meeting ended with the two leaders reaffirming their commitment to the deepening of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and working in close collaboration to advance the objectives shared at the bilateral and regional levels.

The chief of army staff (COAS), Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar, and the special assistant of Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also present at the meeting, according to a job On the official X account of governments. Dar, Tarar and Fatemi accompanied Shehbaz during the four nations tour.

The leaders also met during a lunch, according to the government.

Unity and fraternity at the end, that's all that matters! Posted in his X account. He also shared a video showing overviews of Aliyev and senior Pakistani leaders with a cordial conversation.

The embassrator Pakistan Associated Press reportedquoting a press release from the PM office.

The Prime Minister should attend the trilateral summit of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan alongside the Presidents Rece Tayyip Erdogan and Aliyev, managed by the State Radio Pakistan reported.

In Istanbul, Shehbaz and Erdogan had reaffirmed their support in principle for essential concerns, including the Jammu and cashmere dispute. In Tehran, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to speak with India to solve continuous problems, including cashmere and water safety.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will have large discussions with the leaders of these countries on a whole series of questions covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance, said the Foreign Affairs Bureau earlier.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and recognition for the supporting support in Pakistan by the sympathetic countries during the recent crisis with India, he noted.

While in Tadjikistan, probably the last stage of his tour, the Prime Minister will also attend the International Conference on Glaciers which will be held in his capital, Dushanbe, on May 29 and 30.

Coas Munir, Iranian counterpart discusses defense of strengthening

Separately, Coas Munir, who also visited Istanbul and Tehran alongside the PM Shehbaz, met his Iranian major-general counterpart Mohammad Bagheri.

General Munnir met Bagheri at the general staff of the staff in Tehran, said inter-service public relations (ISPR) in a press release Today.

The two military leaders have embarked on discussions on the evolution of the regional security landscape, particularly emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral defense links, the ISPR said.

The chief of staff of the army (COAS), the Marshal Syed Asim Munnir, meets his Iranian counterpart, the general

The main areas of mutual interest included improving military cooperation with military, improving security mechanisms along the common border and exploring the ways to transform border regions into trade and economic connectivity areas, thus contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Coas Munnir received a warm welcome when he arrived, including an honorary care of ceremony presented by a well -dismissed contingent of the Iranian armed forces, added the press release.

The ISPR said Coas Munir was on an official visit to Trkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan, three of the countries on the Shehbazs itinerary.

The army chief, alongside the PM Shehbaz yesterday encounter The supreme leader of Irans, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Interior Minister Mohin Naqvi was also present at the meeting, according to the state managed by the State PTV News.

Support of sympathetic countries

While tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi intensified, India launching fatal strikes in Pakistan on May 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had transmitted her solidarity to the Prime Minister and said that she supported calm Pakistans and held politicians.

After the Tit-For-Tat air attacks and a ceasefire interviewed in the United States between the two neighbors, the president in Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, had warmly congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz for a remarkable success of the Pakistans, according to the PM office.

Iran had also proposed to mediate during climbing and visited Islamabad and New Delhi in peace efforts, which were appreciated by Prime Minister Shehbaz and the military spokesman.