PM Narendra Modi on Indias Next Big Leap – “Pressure is now to go from 4th to 3rd”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India unshakable India on Monday to become a global economy among the first three, declaring that the pressure is now to go from 4th to 3rd position. His comments occurred during the celebration of 20 years of urban growth history of Gujarates in Gandhinagar, where he launched the Urban Development Year 2025 initiative. By focusing on the role of cities in an India economic future, the Prime Minister has described a clear roadmap to transform urban areas into economic growth engines, aligning the long -term India objective to become a developed nation by 2047. Urban areas with growth centers Urban areas are our growth centers, we will have to make growth centers of the urban bodies of the economy, said Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the need for cities to evolve beyond the simple population centers to become active economic engines. Stressing the transformational journey of Gujarat, the Prime Minister stressed that the structured approach to the Urban Planning States had transformed challenges into opportunities. He congratulated the strategic planning of the Gujarates as devoting specific years to focus on sectors such as tourism, education and urban development, a model to follow for other states. We must now plan the 75th anniversary of the Gujarates in 2035 and align our progress with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he added. 11th in the 4th largest economy The Prime Minister has also drawn attention to remarkable economic growth over the past decade. Despite global challenges such as the Pandemic COVID-19, he noted that India had increased from 11th to the 4th largest economy in the world. The pressure is now to go from 4th to 3rd position, said Prime Minister Modi, strengthening the urgency to improve economic productivity through urban innovation. He called on municipal and metropolitan organizations across the country to set measurable economic objectives and focus on improving product quality, added value and innovation in local industries. He encouraged the creation of agro-basée companies and new industrial zones, especially in small cities. One of the most notable changes that the Prime Minister has underlined was the emergence of nearly two Lakh startups, with a majority located in level 2 and level 3 cities, many of which are led by women entrepreneurs. This is a new wave of economic and entrepreneurial revolution, he said with pride, strengthening the government's commitment to nourishing basic entrepreneurship. Read also: The Blue Dart stock price supported by Radhakishan Damani dropped by almost 6% A district product The Prime Minister also spoke of the importance of autonomy in manufacturing. He urged Indians to adopt local products, to highlight the only district, a product strategy as a key pillar to promote the indigenous industry and reduce import dependence. We should be proud of our brand produced in India, said Prime Minister Modi, encouraging citizens to actively choose local products above foreign products in daily life. In addition, he highlighted the economic advantages of tourism as a powerful engine for the creation of jobs and regional growth. Gujarat, he noted, had managed to transform destinations like Kutch, Somnath and Dwarka into world tourist centers. He also highlighted projects such as the statue of unity and the Sabarmati river as examples of urban redevelopment which stimulate both infrastructure and local economies. The past of the Gujarates, he said, was once doubted due to geographic and economic limitations. But thanks to strategic governance and the growth led by infrastructure, it had become a transformation lighthouse. If our past generations could drive out colonial leaders in 2035 years, the 140 crores of citizens today can build an India developed in 25 years, said PM Modi. By concluding his speech, the Prime Minister linked economic development to national pride and called on each citizen to participate in the progress of the countries, both by supporting local businesses and contributing to a robust and resilient economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/business/pm-narendra-modi-on-indias-next-big-leap-the-pressure-is-now-to-move-from-4th-to-3rd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos