President Trump to grant complete pardons to reality TV, the stars of reality Todd and Julie Chrisley





Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardon

President Donald Trump has announced on social media that he forgives stars of reality Todd and Julie Chrisley. The pardons intervene after a Federal Jury of Atlanta found the Chrisleys guilty with their accountant in 2022 in conspiracy in order to defraud the banks and the IRS on millions of dollars.

The stars of reality Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of financial crimes in 2022 by an Atlanta jury and sentenced to the Federal Prison, should benefit from forgiveness.

Margo Martin, special assistant of the president and communications advisor, published a video on social networks showing that President Donald Trump calling Savannah and Grayson, the children of the couple, to share the news.

Chrisley Knows Best – “Let's talk about sex, Grayson” Episode 809 – Photo in this screengrab: (LR) Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley – (Photo by: USA Network / Nbcu Bank Photo via Getty Images)

President Trump to forgive Chrisley

What they say:

“Your parents will be free and clean,” the president told the family. “I wish them good luck.”

“Mr. President, I just want to say thank you for bringing back my parents,” Grayson Chrisley told the president.

The cabinet declared that forgiveness had followed a petition detailing what it called “poor conduct” by federal prosecutors and violations of the couple's constitutional rights.

“This forgiveness corrects a deep injustice and restores two parents devoted to their family and their community,” said Alex Little, partner of Litson PLLC. “President Trump recognized what we argued from the start: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values ​​and their high profile. Their prosecution was marred by multiple constitutional violations and political prejudices.”

“The case of Todd and Julie is exactly the reason why the power of forgiveness exists: correct the erroneous proceedings and reaffirm the basic constitutional protections,” added Little. “Thanks to President Trump, the Chrisley family can now start to heal and rebuild their lives.”

The prosecution team reacts to Todd, Julie Chrisley Sentencing

The prosecutors gave their reaction to the condemnation of the TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple “Chrisley Knows Best” was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta. They were sentenced to a 19 -year -old combined prison.

Sorry from Chrisleys

You more deeply:

The petition allegedly alleged that the couple's condemnation was based on an illegal raid, a dependence on compromised evidence and false testimonies of a witness to the key government. During their imprisonment, Todd and Julie were recognized for their behavior, Julie winning 43 educational certificates and Todd pleading for better prison conditions – carried out, according to the firm, contributed to the closure of a dangerous federal establishment.

The support for forgiveness would have come from members of the Congress, Civic Managers and Community Defenders. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke during the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she publicly thanked Trump for what she described as to get up “against political prosecution and fight for families like hers”.

TRIAL Todd and Julie Chrisley

The background:

Todd and Julie Chrisley, as well as their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 in conspiracy to defraud the banks and the IRS on millions of dollars.

The case involved two main fraudulent regimes: tax evasion and banking fraud.

The prosecutors say that the Chrisleys have sent Todd's revenues under the name of Julie and then transferred these funds to family members to avoid detection of the IRS.

Tarantino was found guilty of having made false statements to federal agents to mislead the IRS.

Prosecutors also claim that, with the former trading partner of Todd, Mark Braddock, the Chrisleys used falsified financial documents to guarantee loans and lines of credit from various banks by roughly swelling their assets.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Legal Stores

Chronology:

March 2014: “Chrisley Knows Best” First on USA Network, highlighting the sumptuous lifestyle of the Chrisley family. 2012: Todd Chrisley has files for bankruptcy, citing nearly $ 50 million debt, including several mortgages and a loan of 4.4 million dollars of Julie.August 2019, including the Grand Jury, Todd and Julie on 12 courses, including fraud at the Atlant Tod Todd and Julie on 12 courses, in particular fraud at the Atlant Tod Todd and Julie on 12 counts fraud and tax evasion. Prosecutors allege that they have submitted false documents to obtain more than $ 30 million in loans and hide IRS 'income. 14, 2019: The Chrisleys go and plead not guilty. Fraud. November 11, 2022: The conviction takes place: Todd receives 12 years in federal prison; Julie receives 7 years. Both are also sentenced to 16 months of probation. January 17, 2023: Todd reports to the Federal Prisoner Camp Pensacola in Florida; Julie is a Lexington Federal Medical Center, Kentucky. Sonum 2023: The two receive slight reductions in sentences for good driving. Sowing 2024: A federal judge only made Julie at 7 years in prison, reaffirming her original sentence after an appeal. Todd and Julie remain incarcerated, with current calls and current legal strategies. Maise 27, 2025: President Donald Trump forgives the couple. RNC 2024 Day 2: Savannah Chrisley on justice

The reality star Savannah Chrisley addressed the 2024 Republican National Convention during her second night. She addressed the conditions of the prison that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley lasted and talked about the justice reform.

What is the next step:

The president told Chrisleys that he would like to do “this” in the coming 24 hours.

See also:

The source: This article is based on a video published by the White House showing President Donald Trump calling Savannah Chrisley to discuss pardons for his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. A declaration by Alex Little, partner of Litson PLLC, was also used. This article has been updated to provide new details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/president-trump-grants-full-pardons-reality-tv-stars-todd-julie-chrisley The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

