Before even arriving at the oval office, shortly after we all win the presidency together, we will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine. It will be settled. War will be settled. I get them both. I know Zelenskyy, I know Putin. It will be done within 24 hours, you look.

Donald Trump, Notes during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023

Well, no.

War is raging. Trump's diplomacy is in ruins, and in an astonishing confession of helplessness, Trump revealed that he does not understand Vladimir Putin at all, even if Putin clearly indicates that he absolutely gets Trump.

The result is not simply the dramatic failure of the promise of the foreign policy campaign of him, but a cry of frustration of a man who never admits, he is mistaken.

For years, Trump has been sycophetic on Putin, rationalized his crimes and penetrated his discussion points. To win the favor of his boyfriend in the Kremlin, Trump has turned upside down decades of American foreign policy, changing camps in the United Nations to vote with Putin, insulting our NATO allies, while producing the Russian thug with praise for its supposed strength and shine and minimize its negative qualities.

(When a Fox News presenter note This Putin was a killer in a 2017 interview, Trump replied: there are a lot of killers. Do you think our countries are so innocent?)

Trump was so confident in his relationship that he imagined that it was a friendship that he promised several times that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. He assumed that Putin would make him a solid. Putin had other ideas.

Only a few days after the two men spoke for two hours of a possible ceasefire, Russia launched a massive attack of drones and missiles against Ukraine. A frustrated trump poster: I have always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, Trump posted on Truth Social, but something happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy.

Of course, it's delusional because Putin has always been like that. A brutal autocrat. A murderer who made a genocidal war against his democratic neighbor.

But Trump, who has invested so much in his relationship with Putin, seems shocked, shocked To discover it all now. He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers, he complained, as if that was not precisely what Putin has been doing for years now.

But while he could tolerate the murder, Trump is clearly upset by humiliation. While Putin degenerates his brutal attack against Ukraine, he does not just challenge Trump; He also reimburses years of sycophandic and appeasement with an undoubted and fatal adult.

As the Republican representative Don Bacon of Nebraska noted during the weekend, Putin makes fun of Trump, and Trump continues to attack Zelenskyy.

Indeed, this can be the great irony of Trump 2.0. While oligarchs and institutions for fear of prevail over anger and rush to fold the knee, it seems more and more obvious that the only ones who really understand, really Trump are Putin and the Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Trump may be an intimidator, but Putin is popularization Uber, and he knows that deeply, Trump has perpetually frightened and in need, easily flattered and even more easily played.

Subscribe to Project 47 Newsletter To receive weekly updates and an overview of experts on the main problems and figures defining it on the second mandate.