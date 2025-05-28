Nigel Farage has no qualms about admitting that it is a historical rarity. When asked if he looked like the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he responds with more balance: history suggests that the answer to this question is no. But the circumstances suggest that it is art. Something extraordinary happens. It is the sinking of confidence in the two main parties, which are increasingly merged, decreases on Tuesday the LDER of the British populist right and the policy that changed the history of the United Kingdom in the last with former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In a clear attempt to attract to the collective of workers, Farage seemed to promise that, if it governs, recover social assistance affected by cuts as energy grants, help with disabled advantages or children.

The triumph of the Farage Party, Reform UK, during the last local elections of May 1, held in part of England, was absolute. Sneakers of hundreds of advisers to the Conservative Party in the regions where traditional vote went to this training, but also struck the Labor Party in the Histric Voting regions.

Farage returns to ride in a wave, and Tuesday, he summoned his five deputies and many of his new advisers to the Westminster Parliament to proclaim a new manifesto and come to public opinion as a party of the working class and the business world. There is no contradiction when we affirm that we are the party of workers and businessmen. None of these groups can exist and succeed without the existence of the other, affirmed that theirs.

Homeland and family

If something has demonstrated in the last fading, it is his Camalenica capacity to adapt to changing circumstances, without abandoning the flags that have given its popularity. When the consensus is absolute around the negative consequences that Brexit has brought to the United Kingdom, it is able to continue to maintain that the culprits are all the others – the two conservatives as plowmen – so as not to have negotiated with intelligence with the EU. And if the government of Keir Starmer current hardens at the unbearable limit of its migration policy, dangerously approaching the populist discourse of the reform of the United Kingdom, never is enough for its Lerder Farage, which goes as far as the little patriot is sufficient: there is no great debate on the danger that the channel of the task of the national security for our national security for our national security for our national security for our national security for our national security [en referencia a los inmigrantes irregulares que llegan a las costas inglesas por esa va]He denounced Tuesday in his speech. Stamer's leadership is depressing, not very inspiring, disconnected from real life and, in my opinion, nothing patriot.

Aware that a large part of its XITO during the last local elections derived from the irritation of many voters with the social cuts of energy grants to stamize to retirees, help with disabled people or the advantages of children, promised to recover all these AIDS. An entire cynical pirouette on the part of a policy that has always loaded against the welfare state, but who is now presented as a defender of the traditional family: I still do not support a culture of grants, but I think that in this way, it is easier to have children for workers with a low salary, he explained. This is something that is aimed at British families, not those who come to this country and who decide to have many children, have finished, with this perfect dose of demagoguery and cynicism capable of combining racism and the defense of traditional values.

Conservative and work attacks

Only policies such as Farage or Johnson have a license to launch bizarre proposals and that the waving media for seriousness. The last occurrence of populist policy was to challenge Starmer to a debate on the face in a working class club, so that it is clear quin, it has the warmth of the people. The Prime Minister has no connection with the working class. He does not understand what he consists of the five in the morning and performing physical tasks, he finished.

Downing Street did not deign to answer, but the Labor Party and the Labor government, who know in advance the burden of the word prepared by Tuesday, deployed a strategy of severe responses against politics. Nigel Farage is a traveler on the stock market in the schools of private and political politics, who only does his own interests and his personal ambition, never what can be good for the working class or for this country, the President of Labor, Ellie Reeves.

Instead of using these easy and popular proposals, with which Farage moves from right to left, passing through the center, without thinking about how you can start or finance them, we focus on hard, serious and adult policies, the spokesperson for the conservative party economy, Mel Stride.

The problem, both for conservatives and work, is that voters, as has already happened with politicians such as Donald Trump in the United States or Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom, they know these characters perfectly, they are their vices, their sins and their doses of cynicism. And every time they support them more. According to the continuous survey of YougovUpdated on May 19, 29% of the British vote today for Reform UK and Farage. 22% will do it for the Labor Party and 16%, for the Conservatives.