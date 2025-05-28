Donald Trump warns Vladimir Putin whom he plays with fire in Ukraine





President Donald Trump warned Vladimir Putin whom he plays with fire after Russia has launched some of his largest drone and missile attacks against Ukraine since the start of his large -scale invasion in early 2022.

What Vladimir Putin does not realize is that if it did not go for me, a lot of really bad things would have happened to Russia, and I mean really badly, Trump said in an article on social social. He plays with fire!

The last articles reveal the growing frustration of its administration with apparent poutins intransigence during the war. The Russian chief did not offer any concessions and has shown no interest in the ceasefire required by Ukraine and his Western allies.

President Putin feels that the president prevails over the anger of the nature of what is going on, Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department, told journalists on Tuesday.

Bruce hinted that Trump could be about to take action against Russia. As we have seen today with Putin … there is a point that [Trump] Look at things differently, and how it manifests itself, just like with the rest of this administration, it will happen quickly.

Trump said on Sunday that he would absolutely consider new sanctions against Moscow. He spoke just before Russia launched a massive drone dam against Ukraine. kyiv authorities have said that more than 350 explosive drones and at least nine cruise missiles were launched against the country.

He kills a lot of people, Trump said about Putin on Sunday. I don't know what's wrong with him. What happened to him?

Trump and Putin spoke on the phone on May 19, the American president saying that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations to a cease-fire and, more importantly, the end of the war!

But nothing has happened since the frustration of Washingtons. Trump asked Putin to provide a term sheet describing Russia's requirements for a cease-fire, but so far, no document has been to come.

Meanwhile, a bill on co-author sanctions by Senator Lindsey Graham, a republican from South Carolina who is one of the most eminent legislative allies, continues to collect support in the upper chamber. In an editorial of the Wall Street Journal, Graham said that he had coordinated his legislative efforts with the White House.

Graham said that the measure would put Russia on a commercial island, slapping 500% of prices on any country that buys Moscow energy products. If China or India stopped buying cheap oil, Mr. Poutins War Machine would stop, he continued, adding that the bill had 82 co-sponsors.

Chuck Grassley, republican senator of Iowa, said that in an article on X, he thought Trump was sincere when he thought that his friendship with Putin would end the war. Now that this is the case, it's time to sanction Strong Enuf, so Putin knows the game, he said.

Questioned last week in the Senate if he would support the Graham sanctions bill, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if it became clear that the Russians are not interested in a peace agreement and that they wanted to continue to fight a war, it could very well happen to this point.

