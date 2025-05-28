



Students in a primary school in Qianxi, Guizhou province, practice the pole dance of Bambou Tuesday in preparation for the next International Children's Day, which fell on Sunday. Zhou Xunchao / For China Daily

President Xi Jinping sent a letter of congratulations to the ninth national congress of Chinese young pioneers, a national organization for Chinese children aged 6 to 14. The congress opened Tuesday in Beijing. XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, stressed in the letter that CYP should follow the party and cultivate qualified manufacturers for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. With the approach of International Children's Day, which fell on Sunday, XI gave their greetings to children across the country. He said children represent future force in the construction of a strong nation and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. He called on the CYP to educate and guide its members to become young copies of the new era who love the party and the country, and are diligent in their studies and well balanced in their development. He also called to create a favorable environment for healthy growth of children. Cai Qi, member of the Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening meeting of the Ninth National Congress of young Chinese Pioneers in Beijing, May 27, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

CAI Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central COMMITTEE Political Bureau and member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, attended the Congress opening meeting. About 3,000 people attended Reunion. Shi Taifeng, member of the political office of the CPC central committee and head of the organizational department of the CPC Central Committee, read the letter of XI at the meeting and delivered a speech on behalf of the CPC Central Committee. He urged CYP members to keep Xi in mind and remain ready to contribute to the great cause of building a strong nation and revitalizing the Chinese nation. At the end of 2023, the CYP, which was founded in October 1949, had more than 114 million members, according to official statistics.

