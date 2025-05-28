Last update: May 27, 2025, 3:49 p.m.

Satellite images and India cameras systems have proven to be heavy damage caused by Operation Sindoor on the Pakistan terrorist seat.

PM Modi addressed an event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (PMO)

In a clear jibe at the Congress Party, which sadly requested proof of Balakot air strikes in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the cameras had captured the impact of Operation Sindoor so that no one asks for proofs at the national level. It was the first political attack of this type by the Prime Minister concerning the operation against terrorist sites in Pakistan.

The main sources of the BJP declared that the congress again marked a self -act by targeting the Prime Minister that the man on the street greeted for the political leadership he had shown during Operation Sindoor. It was the Prime Minister who gave operational freedom to the armed forces to act against Pakistan, which allowed possible strikes in the terrorist seat and the bases of air deep in Pakistan. The UPA has never given such operational freedom after 26/11, “said a senior BJP official.

The attack on the Congress against the Government following the Balakot air strikes had also been boomed in the congress with the NDA returning to power in 2019 with an even greater number. The Prime Minister makes a duty to travel through the States to personally take the message of the success of Operation Sindoor to the people. After his two-day trip to Gujarat, the PM then went to a three-day trip to Bihar, Western Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh this month.

Message to Pakistan

Speaking Tuesday in the Gandhinagar Gujarates, Modi pointed out that if India has always pleaded for peace and stability, the challenges repeated to its strength required firm responses. He declared that, historically, what was called the war by proxy has now evolved, especially after the events of May 6. He said that, given recent developments, referring to acts such as proxy war would be a mistake. The Prime Minister has categorically declared that recent incidents prove that it is no longer a simple war by proxy, but a deliberate and calculated military strategy of Pakistan to hurt India.

He pointed out that, following the May 6 actions, terrorist funerals were carried out in Pakistan with honors, their coffins draped in national flags, and even praised by clear Pakistani military indicators that these militant activities were not isolated but part of a structured war approach. He added that if such strategies are used, an equally decisive response will be given. Modi stressed that India has always continued the progress and well-being of all, helping in times of crisis. However, the Prime Minister noted that despite these efforts, the nation often faced violent reprisals.

Addressing the young generation, he urged them to recognize how the country was undermined over the decades. Speaking of the industrial water Treaty which was highlighted, the Prime Minister stressed the questions related to water resources in Jammu-et-Cachemire, stressing that although the dams were built on rivers, an appropriate interview and move has been neglected for sixty years. He pointed out that the doors intended for water regulation were not open, leading to a drastic reduction in the storage capacity of full use only two to three percent. He said the Indians had to receive their legitimate access to water and said that if important measures had not yet been taken, initial measures have started from India.

