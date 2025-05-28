



The Trump administration has ordered American consulates around the world to stop planning new visa for international students, according to a cable from the State Department on Tuesday 27, obtained by Politico.

In preparation for an expansion of screening and verification of the required social media, the consular sections should not add any visa appointment capacity for student visitors or additional exchanges (F, M and J) until additional advice, instructs the cable.

To count immediately, the directive should lead to serious delays in consulates around the world, which have been invited to expect a separate telegram with more information in the coming days.

The stakeholders, shocked, stressed that the order relates to the planning of new interviews, urging its colleagues to keep the course in the long term.

The CEO of Stomportals, Edwin Van Rest, said that the frost time was “particularly unhappy” for the visa application cycle, at rush hour for visa interviews.

“As far as I understand at the moment, this has only an impact on planning new interviews that is interrupted, so that interviews that were already programmed are still taking place,” said Van Rest.

“It is great to see American establishments intensify their commitment to welcome international students and to be held near their international students, and it is the long term on which institutions should concentrate,” he added.

The ordinance, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, indicates that the ministry examines the screening processes for existing students, which have been increased since the inauguration of the prevailing on January 20.

Since the end of March, international students have been posting for F, M and J visas have been subjected to stricter social media which checked two of the first decrees of the first decrees of the fight against anti-Semitism and the protection of the United States against foreign terrorists.

Until now, higher screening has mainly focused on students who have participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, although it is believed that today's directive would apply social media verification to all student visa requests.

The previous note of Rubio included instructions for consulates on how to take screenshots of candidates for social media candidates, if they were deemed to plead, sympathize or persuade others to approve or surprise terrorist activities.

The new expansion comes as an interest in American declines due to unprecedented attacks against students and international institutions, while Trump is advancing at the top of attempted Harvard's ability to register international students entirely.

Addressing the NAFSA 2025 conference pie, the NAFSA CCO echoes the Van Rest advice so that the institutions are focused on the long -term image in the face of such volatility.

“When I can't wait for 10 years, I see the mobility of students in the United States growing in the long term, but it will not be a linear path. There will be ups and downs along the way and we are going through this volatility at the moment, but I still see the prospect of students' mobility in the United States being incredibly raised in the future,” he said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

It is an emerging story. Return to the Pius News website for other updates…

