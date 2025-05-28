Aleema offers a “ donation formula and '' for the release of Imran – Pakistan





Islamabad: Aleema Khan, sister of the former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday proposed a consultation formula for his release, alleging that the invisible forces were pressure on the judges and influence the legal proceedings.

Addressing journalists in Islamabad, Aleema said that judicial affairs involving his brother were manipulated and that petitions were withdrawn from the lists of pressure.

I mean to the invisible forces that I am ready to negotiate, she said.

They should tell us what Imran has done to them. Instead of fear of Imran and its sisters, they should speak to me directly.

She also alleged that these hidden elements exerted an excessive influence on judges and parliamentarians, calling for transparency and direct dialogue.

Later, she tried to meet her brother in Adiala prison but was denied access, although her two other sisters and several lawyers obtained a meeting.

In a separate media conference in the neighboring Garrison city, Aleema Khan questioned the president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI), the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, on his repeated statements that Imran Khan is released before Eidul Azha, who will fall on June 7. If he has good news, he should share it with the party workers, she said.

She said that the PTI was preparing for massive protests nationally, while specifying that Imran Khan had no intention of calling workers in Islamabad because he knew that elite shooters were stationed in the capital to target them.

She stressed that Mr. Khan had clearly said that he could spend the rest of his life in prison if it was in the best interest in the country.

Gandapur criticizes the federal government

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, standing next to her, criticized the federal government and the judiciary, accusing the 26th amendment of current political instability.

He said that the amendment had aggravated the situation and promised to repeal once his party returned to power.

Mr. Gandapur reiterated that the general elections of February 8 were faked and that the mandate of the PTIS was stolen. There is no case against Imran Khan, and there is no justification to keep it behind bars, he said.

Posted in Dawn, May 28, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1913804/aleema-proposes-give-and-take-formula-for-imrans-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos