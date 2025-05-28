Master-Distorian Active in Nehru-Bashing: 5-point Rebuttal Congress to PM Modi | India News





While Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his severe remarks against Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, he watched former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during his speech in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. While stressing that Pakistan realized that they were not up to the Indian armed forces, they launched a war by proxy against India by cross -border terrorism, returning to the partition, Modi said that the channels should have been cut, but instead, the hands were cut during this period. “In 1947, when Maa Bharti was partitioned, 'Katni Chahiye Thi Zanjeerein by Kaat di Gayi Bhujayein (The chains should have been cut but instead, the hands were cut) ”. The country was divided into three parts. That evening, the first terrorist attack took place in cashmere, “said Modi. “A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists on behalf of Mujahideen. If that day, these Mujahideen were killed, and the wish of Sardar Patel was that until we took over Pok, our armed forces did not stop. But no one has listened to it and now we have faced this (terrorism) for 75 years. Pahalgam was also a perverse form, “said Prime Minister. The story continues below this announcement Modi's remarks occurred on the 61st anniversary of Nehru's death and that did not go well with the Congress, which aimed at Salvos on him. The leader of the Congress Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, castigated the Prime Minister. Pulling the PM Modi a “master Distorian”, Ramesh said that he was active in “Nehru-Bashing” and tries to divert the attention of the serious problems that confront the country and the Master Distorian is active in the serious problems of Nehru. In a post on X.

Reiterating the criticisms of the Congress on the silence of PM Modi on the statements of the American president Donald Trump, Rameh asked why the terrorists responsible for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam always move somewhere – especially since they would have been involved in terrorist attacks in Poonch (December 2023), Gagangir (October 2024). “Why is the PM silent on the statements of the American president-8 in 11 days-on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan who forced the Sindoor operation to stop?” He asked.

By increasing his bet against Prime Minister Modi, he asked: “Why is the PM silent on the deep military link between China and Pakistan, which has now become more apparent than ever – the same China to whom he had given a clean blow on June 19, 2020 publicly and with whom India continued to increase a trade deficit?”

He also called into question Modi's silence on India's “line of dismissal” with Pakistan and the failure of diplomacy and the story of New Delhi to isolate the neighboring country. Jairam Ramesh accuses nda of having tried to reduce the heritage of Nehru In a previous article on X, Ramesh paid tribute to Nehru and accused the government led by the NDA of having tried to defame and reduce its inheritance. “Today is the 61st anniversary of the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, who simply refuses to disappear despite a systematic 6D effort – since 2014 in particular – to defame, distort, deny, denigrate, decrease and demolish his heritage,” he said. Nehru's contributions to the creation of a modern India are the most fundamental and deepest, added the head of the Congress. “There remains a source of great inspiration for all those who have committed to the idea of ​​an India anchored in the best of its own composite heritage, an open, liberal and secular democracy with its constitutional objectives of social, economic and political, of modern science and technology with a scientific temperament to its roots and an India which stands exclusive on a global scale by being unavoidable at home”.

“For Nehru, democracy and yet more democracy was oxygen that gave meaning to our lives, not to demagoguery. He was authoritative without being authoritarian. We have seen daily since May 26, 2014, ”said Ramesh. For Nehru, India was one and several at the same time, he added.

Nehru's whole life was devoted to the deepening of this unity, while celebrating the many diversities that define India, said the head of the congress.

“To recover the idea of ​​India which is now under so much aggression, we must recover the ideas of Nehru himself,” he added.

“Nehru wrote his will and his will ten years before his death. He is written in” sparkling prose “which is so poetic,” said Ramesh.

