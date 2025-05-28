Speech by the Prime Minister of the Council of State of the People's Republic of China during the opening ceremony of the Economic Forum of Asean-Chine-GCC_ministh of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

Kuala Lumpur, May 27, 2025

Your honorable Prime Minister Datoseri Anwar Ibrahim,

Distinguished guests,

Business leaders, ladies and gentlemen,

It gives me great pleasure to join you in Kuala Lumpur for the opening ceremony of the Economic Forum of Asean-China-GCC.

The ASEAN-CHINA-GCC summit was successfully held today. We have agreed to strengthen our trilateral partnership and inaugurated a new chapter of trilateral cooperation. Increases the urgency of cooperation and calls for more vision. In this context, our discussions are very relevant and should involve all related sectors, in particular the business world, in order to pool wisdom and constitute a consensus among more stakeholders. Let me take this opportunity to share with you three observations.

First of all, given everything that happens, opportunities can be created if we join by hand to meet the challenges.Currently, economic globalization suffers from heavy blows never seen before. The values ​​that we have pursued from the start, such as peace, development and win-win cooperation, are seriously disputed. Correctly attacking these problems will bring important opportunities for the countries of our three parties. In the midst of increased geopolitical conflicts, rivalry and confrontation, we can create long -term strategic opportunities when we deepen mutual trust and strengthen solidarity.The rapid development of Asia in decades causes a deep lesson: only solidarity, mutual trust, peace and stability can provide development and prosperity. All countries are part of a very united community with a common future. In the absence of mutual trust, problems can be amplified and cooperation becomes impossible. However, with solidarity and mutual trust, we can make strategic support for us and cultivate high -level and more sustainable economic cooperation, thus ensuring constant long -term development. In the middle of the rise in protectionism and unilateralism, we can trigger huge market opportunities when we continue to open further and eliminate barriers.The countries of our three parties have all benefited from economic globalization and have acquired great opportunities for developing integration into the world market. Our markets, when connected, will form one of the largest intra-regional markets in the worlds and produce a multiplier effect. Build the large Willallow market our countries to harvest and share more advantages. In the midst of more displacement, offer disorders and commercial barriers, we can create transformation and upgrade opportunities when we continue to share resources and empower ourselves.Countries vary in terms of resources and an industrial structure. They bring different forces and gain international industrial cooperation. This will maximize the use of resources and stimulate industrial performance and sustained development for all those who participate.

Second, the friendly cooperation between China, Asean and GCCCOUNTRIES has a long history and a brilliant future.Over 2,000 years ago, the first Caravan of Camers in China reached the Middle East and the first Chinese Nanyang(Southeast Asia). Since then, trade and exchanges of people have connected throughout the centers of centers, strengthening and flourishing over time. These rich historical links will ensure even more success in our future cooperation. Together, we will find more potential for development.We are about a quarter of the world's population and the world economy, but only 5.4% of world trade. It remains much unexploited. While we deepen our cooperation, our business and our investment will increase continuously and increase our nations as well as our companies. Together, our savings will work more effectively.When the production factors move more easily between our countries and our industries are more closely connected, the cost of energy and other resources will drop, logistics will be faster, financial services will be more effective and more advanced technologies will give us strong momentum. Together, we will create dynamic innovation ecosystems.We are all exceptional innovators, each excelling in our own way. Greatercooperation will allow Ourinnovative Talentsto to learn better and complement each other, and provide first -class R&D support scenarios and rich applications for innovation and creation to sow the seeds of new industries and new business forms. This will allow us more in the global landscape of innovation.

The future of our trilateral cooperation is limitless like the oceans. It is up to us to take real measures in order to direct it and shape it. China is ready to work with the Anase and the ASEAN country and the CCC strengthens the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation on regional integration and promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investments. At the same time, we respect the multilateral trading system centered on the WTO, and we hold for a stable and ordered global market environment. As a scientific revolution and industrial transformation on the industrial level, let us join to seize the first opportunities, expand high-tech cooperation, save industrial and unhindered industrial chains and continuing to innovate in our common development.

Third, with its high quality development, China will constantly inject trilateral cooperation. The Chinese economy increased defeated at the start of this year. A growth of one year of 5.4% from one year in the first quarter, Chines, one of the majority of the world. During the first four months of this year, we have experienced strong development in the industrial sector, resilient export despite external pressure and sustained expansion of new growth engines. The figures speak for themselves: the value of industrial companies greater than the designated size increased by 6.4% over a year; Export increased by 7.5% compared to the same period last year; The added value of high -tech manufacturing and investment in high -tech services increased by 9.8% and 11.3% over a year respectively; And the production and sales of new energy vehicles have exceeded four million. Intelligent factories cover more than 80% of the manufacturing sector. These achievements volubent on the great stability of the Chinese economy. As President Xi Jinping said, the Chinese economy is not a pond, but an ocean. This vast oceancan resists winds and heavy rains. Each altered storm only approves its resilience and makes it more open and inclusive.

In terms of macro policies, Facing risks and challenges of the external environment, we have made the implementation of macro more proactive and effective and that a more proactive budgetary policy and a correctly accommodating monetary policy will be adopted. Budgetary expenses have reached a record and the regulation of monetary and financial aggregates has been considerably strengthened, providing a strong sub-tension for the expansion of overall demand. In the future, we will strengthen the editors of counter-cyclicals in the light of changing circumstances. Whatever the challenges in the future, we have the capacity and confidence to maintain the stable and long -term development of the Chinese economy.

In terms of strategic objectives, China is a super-sizeonomy that enjoys the unique strength of major economies, that is to say that domestic demand is the main engine and interior circulation is possible. Place our strategic priority more and more on the expansion of domestic demand and strengthening inner traffic in order to improve the internal motor force of the Chinese economy. We have accelerated efforts to explain the strategy of expanding domestic demand and launched special initiatives to stimulate consumption. As more political resources are given to consumption, enormous potential will be unleashed. We also deepen the reform in a global way and accelerating high -end, intelligent and green industrial transformation, which will be created, additional demand. The Chinese economy is of great depth, which can provide a huge market for quality products from around the world. We will remain determined to extend the high -level opening, Takemore measures to advance voluntary and unilateral opening, and allow national and international circulation to strengthen each other, so that companies around the world, including those of the countries of the base and the CCG, can share the development opportunities of the Chinas.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Cooperation is the only good way for common challenges. China is ready to work together, with ASEAN and CCG COUNTARITO adopt greater openness and cooperation, promote regular economic growth and join the hands to sympathize economic opportunities towards shared prosperity. THANKS.