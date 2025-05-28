Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan are started to strengthen the anti-Indian link





Islamabad / New Delhi, May 27, 2025

The growing link between Islamabad-Ukara-Baku should deepen and widen more during the visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Azerbaijan after concluding his current visit to Iran. According to information, a trilateral summit in Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan should be held in Lachin, a strategic city that connects Azerbaijan to Armenia, in the next 48 hours to make “important decisions on joint strategies” in several areas, including defense. “This high -level trilateral meeting between the heads of state / government of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan will be held in the city of Lachin, in Azerbaijan, which is known for its natural beauty and its strategic importance. The meeting is expected to examine the regional situation occurring after the recent conflict between Pakistan and India, exploring the opportunities for mutual cooperation and formulating a strategy for a common future, “the Pakistani media reported on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday, the Turkish media also confirmed on Tuesday. Sharif arrived in Tehran on Monday after finishing his visit to Istanbul. From Azerbaijan, he has to go to Tadjikistan, the last stage of his tour of four nations in a hurry after the decisive operation of India, Sindoor, who demolished terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan, Kashmir (Pok), anchored in Pakistan, earlier this month. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, chief of staff of the army (COAS), Asim Munnir, and the Pakistani minister of information, Attaullah Tarar, are also part of the party on tour. On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan met Erdogan for the second time in a month. Erdogan had previously welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister in Ankara on April 22, the day a barbaric terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, leading to the death of 26 innocent civilians. Erdogan also made a state visit to Pakistan in February 2025. The Turkish president also made a state visit to Pakistan in February 2025. Turkey and Azerbaijan openly expressed solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad in its military dead end with India this month. Pakistan had targeted Indian civilian, military and religious sites using the Turkey armed drone system, armed drone song drones, which were neutralized by the strong air defenses of India. Analysts believe that Pakistan, cornered and left with a handful of all-time friends, works hard to build an anti-Indian stand while Turkey under Erdogan is trying to position itself as a leader of the Muslim world. Interestingly, Sharif visited Baku in February of this year during an official two -day visit. An advanced party led by Tariq Bajwa, special assistant of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, is already camped in Bakou before the visit of Sharif and organizing meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijani government. Sharif sent a letter of congratulations to President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday on Monday on the occasion of independence (May 28), appreciating his “firm support” in Pakistan “during the recent crisis with India”. “Excellence, we are also grateful to our Azerbaijani brothers for their unshakable solidarity with Pakistan.

