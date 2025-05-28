Indonesia New Police Bill: no more power, less surveillance

The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) should ratify the changes to law No. 2 of 2002 on the national police after starting the deliberations in February of this year.

But the police bill Initiated by the DPR and the administration of former president Joko Jokowi Widodo last year will not solve systemic problems distressing police forces, such as corruption and rooted impunity. In fact, if it has passed in its current form, it will take another blow for Indonesian democracy.

The bill has been widely considered problematic since its introduction in July 2024. Critics quickly stressed that it contained waves provisions intended to extend the powers of the police. The problem was that he did not stop putting in place legal railings to keep these powers in check, potentially creating a huge gap of responsibility.

This is why it is very worrying that few, if not changes, have been brought to the latest version of the bill now in front of the Chamber.

Liability deficit

Because of its cultivation rooted in violence and impunity, Indonesian police have always been considered by human rights groups as the most problematic institutions in the country.

The NGO of Human Rights Kontras, for example, recorded 353 cases of police violence which left 410 deaths between 2020 and 2024. Alarming, 27 of these deaths occurred during legal proceedings and were classified by Kontras as extrajudicial murders.

Indonesia Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), on the other hand, registered 35 police shooting incidents that cost 94 people in the same period.

There is no end for this abuse. According to YlbhiIn 2024, at least 32 men and 3 women were detained without access to legal aid and allegedly tortured during the surveys. Ylbhi also pointed out that dozens of police prisoners claimed to have been subject to extortion and sexual violence by the authorities.

Data from the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) support this, showing that the police forces are the most frequently reported by the public for alleged human rights violations. In 2024 only, Komnas Ham received 2,305 complaints, 663 of which were directed to the national police. Similar trends can be seen in 2021,, 2022And 2023.

It is not surprising that public confidence in the police is low. According to the last Indonesian survey of the Institute of SurveyThe police are, in fact, now the institution of application of the least reliable law in Indonesia. They saw as corrupt and inclined to be co -opted by short -term political interests.

Another white check for the police

Despite these reports on police mistreatment, the police bill does not introduce new provisions that could improve surveillance mechanisms. He could, for example, have changed article 38 of the existing law to strengthen the powers of the National Police Commission (Kompolnas) currently token to supervise the police.

In fact, there is no robust solid police surveillance dog. The mediator and Kompolnas cannot issue non -binding recommendations, and the role of Kompolnas is simply to help the president in political recommendations. There is a lack of investigation powers and cannot convey complaints to the police chief. Komnas Ham can investigate the serious human rights violations committed by police officers, but that's it.

This means that most surveys on the criminal conduct of the police are still in the hands of the police themselves, which, without surprise, often leads to impunity.

The Indonesian Commission for Eradication of Corruption (KPK) has the power to investigate the police, but recently seemscanceled investing in corrupt police officers, given the potential political and legal reaction It could trigger.

Worse, the bill includes provisions granting the police of new powers. Article 14, paragraph 1, (B, for example, grants the police the power to “supervise and secure cyberspace, even if this authority is already in the hands of the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Kemkomdigi).

Other provisions Article 14, paragraph 1, 1) and article 16 (1) (q) grant the police new intelligence powers such as the restriction of cyber-accs for internal security reasons. It is a coercive measure which should surely be exercised only with the surveillance of the court, but the bill does not contain any requirement of this type.

All these provisions are deliberately vague in their wording, with few details on the way in which they will be implemented, and no mechanism of responsibility, risking more regulatory expansion by the police. They write to the police a white check.

It should be noted that the police have already been able to issue internal regulations which contradict other laws. An example is the regulations of the chief of the national police n ° 6 of 2019, which allows investigators to reject the reports of criminal offenses and to use repressive techniques such as harassment or infiltration operations during preliminary surveys (research). These powers go beyond what is authorized under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Kuhap), which stipulates that no coercive or investigation measure can be taken during preliminary surveys.

The national police regulations n ° 8 of 2021 on restorative justice is another example. It allows the police to end the cases during preliminary surveys without regular procedure.

The latest example is the national police regulation n ° 3 of 2025 on the functional surveillance of foreigners, who grant the police who swept new administrative powers on foreigners.

Policy, not the reform program, leads to revisions

Following the adoption of the new penal code in January 2023 (from January 2026), the decision -makers should also have drawn their attention to the update of the Code of Criminal Procedure (KUHAP).

This was initially written during the new authoritarian order, when the police were part of the army, but nevertheless contains certain limits to the police powers in criminal cases. It would therefore have been much better made to modifications to the powers of the police as part of the Kuhap revisions. Instead, by inserting provisions on criminal investigation procedures on the police bill, and not Kuhap, the legislators were able to introduce new powers without any real guarantee.

We do not know why the members of the DPR chose to prioritize the revisions of police law when the bill was not even listed in its national legislative program 2020-2024, but it seems that the policy is a major engine of the DPR legislative program.

Jokowi himself This defended the initiation of the police bill in July 2024 despite the indignation of the audiences against the substance of the bill and the calendar of deliberations. As outgoing president, he knew when the military would be major players under the Prabowos administration, who should start in September of the same year. Jokowi is very well known for its strong political ties With the police and the initiation of the police bill seems to have been intended to help get their influence with them, balance the army and maintain its own political weight. During his mandate, Jokowi never showed any interest in Fundamental police reform. In fact, he politicized the police For its electoral interest.

And that's the problem. Police reform is not going if we are not talking about the politicization of the police institution. The quality of the police bill which will soon become the law reflects this exact problem. It does not become again the democratic and human rights standards expected in a reformed justice system.

Now the spotlights are on Prabowo. Will he make things happen and put pressure on real reform? Or will he stick to the same Jokowi game manual used while keeping things calm on the surface when real politicization problems remain intact?