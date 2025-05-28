The personal use of small amounts of cannabis must be decriminalized, the main reports require

The former Secretary of Justice of Labor, Lord Charlie Falconer, who chaired the independent London drug commission, called for a “fundamental reset” in the way the use of cannabis is treated

The possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use should be decriminalized, a major commission is presenting itself today.

The former Secretary of Justice of Labor, Lord Charlie Falconer, who chaired the independent London drug commission on the issue, called for a fundamental reset in the way the use of cannabis is treated by the authorities. He said that the response to criminal justice should be focused on punishing dealers, not users.

The Commission noted that the impacts of convictions to arrest and seek and / or prisons could not be justified on a person with a small amount of drugs. He said that the cannabis police continue to focus on specific ethnic communities, creating prejudicial and lasting consequences for individuals, broader society and police-community relations.

The Commission concluded that the inclusion of cannabis as a class B drug in the law on the misuse of drugs is disproportionate to the damage caused by other drugs under the law. He calls that it is transferred to the law on psychoactive substances, where it would remain a criminal act to import, manufacture and distribute cannabis, but not have it in small quantities for personal use.

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the report (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

Currently, the maximum sentence for the possession of cannabis is five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both. The report described it as “excessive”, adding: “Although in reality those condemned to detention for such are only a question of weeks, the negative consequences of the prison purge are important.”

The Commission has ceased to call all the activities related to cannabis to become legal. He has recognized that even if most of them consume cannabis have no unfavorable or living consequences, evidence suggests at least 10% are likely to develop association difficulties.

In some cases, this can manifest itself as very important psychiatric or physical problems. The Commission also said that drug addiction services are exceeded and are unable to cope with an increase in demand that the legalization of cannabis could create.

Among the 42 recommendations reports, he called a better education for young people on the dangers of cannabis, improvements in health and drug addiction services and changes to stop and search for protocols.

The Commission has described its investigation as the most complete international study to date of use, impact and the cannabis police. Researchers have obtained written and oral evidence of more than 200 experts and academics from London, the United Kingdom and around the world.

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the report. “I have long been clear that we have needed a new reflection on how to reduce substantial damage associated with drug-related crime in our communities,” he said.

“We have to recognize that better education, improved health care and more efficient and equitable police services in cannabis consumption have been expected for a long time.”

He said that he would study the recommendations of the commissions and shared the conclusions of the relations with all the parties concerned, including the local authorities, the government, the Mette police, the NHS of London and other health and education partners “.

Lord Falconer said: this is the most extensive consideration of the correct response from public policy to cannabis in recent times. It is clear that a fundamental reset is required. Legalization is not the answer. The response of the criminal justice system must focus only on dealerships and not on users.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: We will continue to work with health, police and wider public services to drop drug use, guarantee that more people receive time treatment and support and make our streets and our communities safer. We have no intention of reclassifying cannabis from a class B substance under the law on the misuse of drugs.

