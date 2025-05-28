Indonesia New History Book to highlight the previous achievements of presidents: Minister of Culture

May 28, 2025

Jakarta – The Minister of Culture Fadli Zon said at a meeting with the House of Representatives on Monday that the national book of history being revised will include contributions from all Indonesian presidents by emphasizing their positive achievements.

Speaking before the Commission of Chamber X supervising education and culture, Fadli said that the new publication of 10 volumes aimed to fill important historical gaps left by previous editions, in particular the omission of several post-reform leaders.

One of the urgent reasons for this project is that the last historical work did not cover former presidents like Megawati Soekarnoputri and his successors, said Fadli, referring to Indonesia in the flow of history (Indonesia in the historical current), a series of nine volumes published in 2011, which only documents the mandates of Soekarno, Soeharto and Bacharuddin Habia.

The Minister explained that the updated book would adopt a more positive tone towards each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesian economic development under Soeharto and the expansion of infrastructure during the administration of Joko Jokowi Widodo.

With regard to the presidency of Prabowos, the book will cover events until its election in October 2024 and will include its first administrative programs and future plans.

We want the tone to be more positive towards all our leaders. If we focus on their faults and gaps, the work would never be over, said Fadli.

He added that the book would only provide a large overview of historical events, arguing that if we wanted to include every detail, we need 100 volumes.

Fadli, a main politician of the Prabowos Gerindra party, also said that the book would not serve as a unique or official story in Indonesian history.

He is official in the sense that the government publishes it, but there will be no official label on the book, he said. He stressed that history is an evolving field, shaped by various perspectives of writers and readers.

The Monday meeting came in the midst of increasing criticism of a coalition of civil society, the Historical Indonesia Transparency Alliance (AKSI), which considers that the government is trying to monopolize the national story through a version of history focused on the state.

The group expressed its concern that the version of version circulating between academics omits key violations of human rights recognized by the State, including the forced disappearance of pro-democracy activists in 19971998.

These incidents have taken place in recent years of the authoritarian regime of the New Order of Soehartos and have been linked to Prabowo, then a high -ranking general and a son -in -law of Soehartos. Prabowo has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in rights violations during this turbulent period

Fadli on Monday rejected criticism, saying, she called a project for a reason. How can they judge something that is not over?

Legislative X of the Commission X Anita Jacoba GAH of the Democratic Party wondered if the project was to undergo a broader supervision of the public, taking into account several sensitive events in the history of the country.

“Transparency and public participation are crucial to prevent domination by a single interpretation of history,” said Anita.

Fadli said that the ministry planned to open the project for a wider university exam in June or July, once the content ends.

The final version of the book should be released on August 17, to coincide with the celebration of the 80th Indonesia of the independence day. It is currently written by a team of 113 historians, archaeologists and academics of more than 30 higher education establishments.