Todd and Julie Chrisley to be pardone by President Donald Trump





Todd and Julie Chrisley should be forgiven by President Donald Trump.

On May 27, Trump called the children of the stars of reality, Savannah, 27, and Grayson Chrisley, 19, of the oval office to inform them that he hopes to release their parents in prison.

The help of the White House Margo Martin has published a video of their call to X, in which Trump can be heard of Chrisley's children, your parents will be free and clean and I hope we can do it tomorrow.

Are you okay? Well, try to do it tomorrow, so give them I don't know them but give them my greetings and I wish them good luck. Wish them a good life, Trump heard that Grayson Chrisley thanks him for bringing back my parents.

Well, they received a fairly hard treatment, depending on what I hear, a fairly hard treatment, adds Trump.

Today.com contacted the Chrisley family and their lawyer to comment but did not immediately hear.

In 2019, according to the judicial archives obtained by NBC News, the Chrisley know that the best stars were charged by a large Federal Jury of Atlanta for 12 leaders of wire fraud, a conspiracy in order to commit bank fraud and the conspiracy in order to fraud the United States. The couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also charged in the Georgias Northern district.

By 2022, Julie and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of federal fraud and hiding place of their wealth of the tax authorities and sentenced to 19 years in combined prison.

The couple reported to their respective prisons in January 2023. Todd Chrisley originally served 12 years at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, before his sentence was shortened by two years.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky. However, his sentence was also reduced by 14 months.

Tarantino was sentenced for tax chief and served a sentence of three years in prison.

Since then, Savannah Chrisley, who has become the legal guardian of her niece Chloé and his brother Grayson, pleaded for the release of their parents, as well as to call on their case.

After the latest news from Trumps, Grayson Chrisley shared the video of the call on his Instagram story, adding, praise God !!!! Thank you Mr. President for bringing back my family.

Savannah Chrisley also shared an update and published a video on Instagram confirming the news.

She started by sharing that Trump informed me that he signed forgiveness documents for my two parents, she said. So my two parents come home this evening or tomorrow. I still don't think it's real.

She shared that her family was preparing for the arrival of her parents by making them clothes and installing their room.

My parents can start their lives starting again, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/news/todd-julie-chrisley-pardon-donald-trump-rcna209354

