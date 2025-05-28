



For an economic and military giant, China is strangely attracted to diplomacy the size of a pint. Although it is a tyrant in its backyard, China is prudent further from home. In hot spots that the Middle East, he is transactional, interested and focused on commercial affairs. China often acts as an average power, as if it were in competition in the same league as Turkey or the United Arab Emirates. PRIME China's default response to difficult problems is to call for mediation and suggest that interference by an arrogant hegemonic west is the deep cause. (Place the photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shaking the hand of US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the G20 summit in Osaka) (AFP) (AFP)

This approach survived the rise of Xi Jinping, the leader of the most powerful communist party in decades. At home, Mr. Xi talks about returning China to the world pre -eminence and building world -class armies to break any enemy. HAS foreigners Mr. XI supervises his country as a giant in love with peace. When Chinese trade missions triggered the old silk route, they did not try to conquer new lands, said Xi in 2023. He was addressed to trade partners gathered to mark the first decade of the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, a major Chinese loan and infrastructure program. Chinese travelers are memorized as friendly emissaries leading caravans of camels and sailboats loaded with goods, said Mr. XI.

Even in regions tracked down by sectarian violence, ethnic hatred and religious extremism, Chinese leaders offer prosperity as a healing. In 2016, Mr. Xi told the Arab League: turbulence in the Middle East stem from lack of development, and the ultimate solution will depend on development. The use of force caused a disaster in the region, continued Mr. Xi. Fortunately, he said, China could offer trade, technology and infrastructure to help Arab governments pursue reforms without compromising stability. Researchers in China praise him as a Chinese wisdom and a diplomatic source of force. Because China is a matter of business, they are on average, their country can sign energy and construction contracts with opposite teams in a civil war, as happened a few years ago in Libya. Pragmatic China can play a mediator between enemies such as Iran and Saudi Arabia, which restored diplomatic relations after meetings hosted in China in 2023. A new book, Chinas changing role in the Middle East. Fill a power vacuum cleaner? By Chuchu Zhang of Fudan University, offers a useful investigation. Sometimes it is boosterish, for example, when it is accompanied by the big role that Iraq and Oman played in the brokerage of this Iranian Saudi rapprochement. But it is quite frank of the close interests which sometimes guide Chinese diplomacy. In the book, a former Chinese ambassador explains why, just over ten years ago, his country opposed several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on the Bashar al-Assads regime in Syria for the alleged use of chemical weapons against its inhabitants and other acts. In the ambassadors saying, China has opposed its veto to the resolutions of the Western building so that it was taken seriously in the region, arguing: if we have not done so, China would have been excluded from any negotiation concerning Syria or other questions from the Middle East. Ms. Zhang reports that as the power of the Chinas of inner power, the greatest interest in the civil war in Syria was the presence of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Uighur militants in the region of Chinas far-Western from the Xinjiang, fighting alongside the Islamist rebels. Presence of Mr. Assad for having fought against terrorism, Chinese officials called on external powers to abandon the fantasy of the change of diet in Syria. China's default response to difficult problems is to call for mediation and suggest that interference by an arrogant hegemonic west is the deep cause. Chinese envoys blame American sanctions for the death of civilians, for example in Iran during the COVVI-19 pandemic. On the repeatedly, they condemn external powers for trying to impose Western style democracy. Officials boast that Chinese investments and transactions come without political conditions. The skeptics would add that China promotes opaque contracts that allow managers to enrich themselves. He is an Avare Help donor, promises $ 2 million in 2023 to UNRWA, the United Nations Palestinian agency without the contribution of Iceland (400,000 inhabitants). Now, however, Chinese leaders are faced with a US President As transactional as they are, and just as contemptuous of aid abroad. If anything, Trump seems more contemptuous towards the predecessors who overthrew dictators from the name of freedoms. In Saudi Arabia, on May 13, Donald Trump congratulated the Arab Gulf leaders for having forged a future where the Middle East is defined by trade, not chaos; Where he exports technology, not terrorism. This progress has been made without conferences from Westerners, Trump continued. In the end, the so-called nation builders destroyed many more nations than they have built, and interventionists intervene in complex companies they did not even understand, he said. Transactional China meets its match In February, Mr. Trump interrupted transplant investigations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, blaming the law to erect excessive obstacles to American trade. Although Mr. Trump likes economic coercion, his special envoy, Ric Grenell, said his boss was criminalizing American companies. Trumps Challenge arrives at a painful time for China. Its economy slows down, leaving less money to invest abroad. BRI loans culminated a decade ago and debts are now due in the developing world. As a security supplier, China is also a RAN in the Middle East. America manufactures advanced weapons and semiconductors and advanced line planes, selling billions of dollars during Mr. Trumps. China is not out of the game. There remains a huge energy buyer. He has green technologies for sale. It offers an alternative to leaders wishing to cover their bets. However, its foreign policy without values ​​without values ​​was slipped by a richer rival. His answer will be revealing. If China's commitment to development through development is sincere, it can stick to pragmatism and the reduction of the agreement. If Chinas' real goal is to push America aside, be careful. Trump gave China a reason to set up ideology and push stronger.

