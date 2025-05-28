Full of classes C and D in the transcription of the value, revealed the last JOKOWI GPA in UGM, is it really less than 2?

Gelora.co – 10 years were presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally opened a transcription after the accusation of having obtained a false diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

The transcription of the value occurred when it became a proof document during the police conference in criminal investigation concerning the Jokowi false diploma case.

In the transcription of the value, there are notes of Jokowi highlighted by the public because they obtain a lot of notes C, even up to 13 courses.

This was revealed by the criminal investigation police to respond to the doubts of several parties as to Jokowi really went to the university and graduated from the UGM.

In fact, Jokowi also obtained a six -less score.

However, the A and B notes were also won by Jokowi during the college at the UGM.

Seeing Jokowi's notes during the conference, the citizens were badly concentrated due to the many values ​​of C and D.

Tribunnewsbogor.com preached, here are the details of the notes of Jokowi in several courses which he took during his studies in UGM from 1980 to 1985:

A value of a

Kkn

Pancasila philosophy

Physiology of trees

Value B

Botani II

Religion i

Scientific philosophy

Pancasila

Land II

Mate

Ground

Indonesian II

Forest ecology

Forestry

Value C

Virility

Botani I

Plant taxonomy

Zoolology

General economy

Religion II

Agrarian law

Kimia I

Climatology

Land classification

English I

English II

Indonesian I

Value D

Mater II

Physical

Genetic

Forest plant disease

Statistik I

Wood measurement science

Jokowi's GPA is highlighted by Roy Suryo