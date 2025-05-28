Politics
Full of classes C and D in the transcription of the value, revealed the last JOKOWI GPA in UGM, is it really less than 2?
Gelora.co – 10 years were presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally opened a transcription after the accusation of having obtained a false diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM).
The transcription of the value occurred when it became a proof document during the police conference in criminal investigation concerning the Jokowi false diploma case.
In the transcription of the value, there are notes of Jokowi highlighted by the public because they obtain a lot of notes C, even up to 13 courses.
This was revealed by the criminal investigation police to respond to the doubts of several parties as to Jokowi really went to the university and graduated from the UGM.
In fact, Jokowi also obtained a six -less score.
However, the A and B notes were also won by Jokowi during the college at the UGM.
Seeing Jokowi's notes during the conference, the citizens were badly concentrated due to the many values of C and D.
Tribunnewsbogor.com preached, here are the details of the notes of Jokowi in several courses which he took during his studies in UGM from 1980 to 1985:
A value of a
Kkn
Pancasila philosophy
Physiology of trees
Value B
Botani II
Religion i
Scientific philosophy
Pancasila
Land II
Mate
Ground
Indonesian II
Forest ecology
Forestry
Value C
Virility
Botani I
Plant taxonomy
Zoolology
General economy
Religion II
Agrarian law
Kimia I
Climatology
Land classification
English I
English II
Indonesian I
Value D
Mater II
Physical
Genetic
Forest plant disease
Statistik I
Wood measurement science
Jokowi's GPA is highlighted by Roy Suryo
Previously, the value of the cumulative realization index (GPA) of Jokowi at the college of the UGM had also been under the spotlight, in particular the expert in telematics Roy Suryo.
The reason, Jokowi said that his GPA score during the college at the UGM under 2 years of age.
The jokowi confession was made in 2023 when Mahfud MD has always been Menkopolhukam.
Roy Suryo also considers that Jokowi's confession is the subject of an investigation because he feels strange, because students with a 2.0 GPA can obtain their UGM diploma.
It is known that the Jokowi confession on the value of the GPA, also sparked the false diploma case.
“What triggered (diploma case) was in fact Pak Jokowi himself when in 2013, he joked with Professor Mahfud MD on the IP or the realization index.”
“In short, at that time, Mr. Mahfud, his History IP was 3.8, Mr. Jokowi told me below 2 years. Well, the public then asked, how is it that the IP under 2 could obtain his UGM diploma, even if he obtained his five-year diploma,” Roy Suryo told Youtube Squid, Sunday (05/17/2025).
From there, Roy Suryo CS has become curious until he finally research and explores the thesis until the Jokowi diploma.
In addition, the primary school diploma at secondary school belonging to the former president has also been reported by Bambang Tri, who, so far, was still online.
However, in recent times, the Jokowi GPA has been revealed after a number of proof documents of the president had studied at the UGM, were posted to the public by the police of the criminal investigation some time ago.
Jokowi's GPA value is attached to its transcription during the study in UGM and saw Jokowi's intellectual property for a compulsory credit at the Faculty of Forestry UGM is 3.25
Meanwhile, IP for the choice of credit, Jokowi obtained IP 2.61.
Until the total IP for compulsory credit and credit options are 3.05.
According to the screening of the list of notes of Jokowi during the college in UGM, it was revealed that the Jokowi GPA was 3.05, no less than 2 years.
Kasmudjo facts
Not only did the evidence of the list of notes from Jokowi, the IP of the 7th President was also revealed by its own supervisor, Kasmudjo.
In 2019, Kasmudjo had said in the figure of Jokowi when he was at university in UGM.
Kasmudjo said Jokowi had a brilliant achievement, namely the GPA reaching 3.2.
“His achievements (Jokowi) are higher than average, very good or not, or not, either,” Kasmudjo said in Jogja Tribune article broadcast on October 20, 2019.
In addition, Kasmudjo revealed that he does not guide much Jokowi during the thesis.
Because the most contributing to obtaining the Jokowi diploma is the supervisor of his thesis, Achmad Sumito.
“When Mr. Jokowi took the thesis, I was still a young speaker. His relationship with the thesis, I only helped, the main supervisor of Professor Ahmad Sumito,” recalls Kasmudjo.
“Jokowi is one of the things we have chosen to participate, so that it can submit a title related to research work. The thesis concerns the situation of furniture conditions in Surakarta. Sometimes (Jokowi) needs me to help (thesis), but the civil servant with Professor Ahmad Sumitro,” he continued.
|
